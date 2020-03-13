R. Kelly fans clap back at Babyface for throwing shade at jailed singer on stage

Babyface threw some subtle shade at R. Kelly during one of his shows. Picture: Getty

"I mean, I don't know. I might write songs like R. Kelly or something."

Babyface has found himself on the receiving end of backlash from R. Kelly fans after calling out the disgraced singer on stage.

Speaking at one of his recent shows, the legendary R&B record producer recalled a moment during his childhood where he had a crush on his fifth-grade teacher.

"Fifth grade. That was the one. Could've changed my life. I don't know if I'd even be standing here today if that hadn't happened. You know what her name was? Mrs. Potter. That's right, my fifth grade teacher," he told the audience.

"I had a thing for her but to be honest, I kind of think she had a thing for me." He then revealed that the teacher would often give him extra credit, though he didn't do anything to deserve it.

"If that was today, a fifth grader and teacher today, you'd get hooked up," he continued. "If that had happened back then, I don't know I'd be a whole different kind of songwriter. Don't you think?"

"I mean, I don't know. I might write songs like R. Kelly or something," he said before running to the back of the stage as the crowed erupted into laughter.

However, after the video surfaced, fans of Kelly - who is currently awaiting trial on multiple sexual abuse claims - jumped to the 53-year-old singer's defence.

"R Kelly is a better artiste/performer & songwriter than most of y’all but continue.." said one. "R Kelly still King .. say what u want," said another, while another added, "Kelly Has More Classics Than Him But Carry On."

Others chimed in on Babyface's joke, with one saying, "Lmaooo the greatest song writer of all time. He can roast people." Another wrote, "Well you can’t come for babyface the goat he said what he said!!"

Kelly recently pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges and allegations involving a new accuser. His trial date has been pushed back to October 2020.