Pusha T and wife surprise fans with name of newborn son

16 June 2020, 14:59

Pusha T and his wife Virginia have welcomed their first child, a son named Nigel Brixx Thornton.
Pusha T and his wife Virginia have welcomed their first child, a son named Nigel Brixx Thornton. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Daytona' rapper and his wife Virginia Williams welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on 11 June, 2020.

Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams have welcomed a baby boy, the first child for the couple.

The 'Daytona' rapper announced the birth of his newborn on Instagram by sharing a couple of snaps of the baby, while Virginia also dedicated a post to the little boy.

Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams have welcomed their first son, a boy named Nigel Brixx Thornton.
Pusha T and his wife Virginia Williams have welcomed their first son, a boy named Nigel Brixx Thornton. Picture: Instagram

"MY GUYS!" she wrote alongside a photo of Pusha - whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton - and their son at the hospital, and another of them smiling side by side.

Pusha T revealed the baby boy's name in his post, writing: "NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON. JUNE 11 2020" with a rocket emoji.

And while hoards of fans flooded the rapper's comment section with messages of congratulations, others were left surprised by the name the couple chose for their child.

View this post on Instagram

NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON 🚀 JUNE 11 2020

A post shared by Pusha T (@kingpush) on

"i know this man didn’t just give his son that middle name LOOOOOL," wrote one astonished user. "he named the baby Brixx dog. Yall know how wild that is," said another.

"Nah he ain't really name him Nigel brixx did he?!?!? LMAOOOOOO THE BAR THAT'S GONNA COME FROM THIS GONNA BE FIRE," exclaimed one.

"10/10 for pusha t naming his child nigel with the middle name brixx. business in the front party in the back," said another.

Congratulations, Push and Virginia, on your new arrival!

