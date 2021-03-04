26 Post Malone lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption

4 March 2021, 12:31

Post Malone lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption
Post Malone lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption. Picture: Getty

On the hunt for the perfect Instagram caption? Post Malone has got you covered.

Post Malone is currently working on his fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding. And, much like its predecessors, it's sure to be full of quotables.

Post Malone new album 2021: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

If you're searching for a fire caption for your latest Instagram post, look no further - Posty's got you covered. From living your best life at the function to going where the money resides, there's a caption for everything.

Check out the best Post Malone lyrics for Instagram captions below.

  1. Money

    I ain't rich yet, but you know I ain't broke - White Iverson

    For the money, I'm a savage - Congratulations

    Hunnid bands in my pocket, it's on me - Wow.

    How could I make cents when I got millions on my mind? - Congratulations

    If your money funny, don't talk to me - Candy Paint

    My money thick, won't ever fold - Psycho

    Goddamn, I love paper like I'm Michael Scott - Candy Paint

    Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes - Congratulations

  2. Partying

    Ice keep pourin' and the drink keep flowin' - I Fall Apart

    Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely - Wow.

    We bought all the bottles, we came with the models - Deja Vu

    Diamonds going crazy like they on the dance floor - Candy Paint

  3. Love

    Seasons change and our love went cold - Circles

    Everybody's blind when the view's amazin' - Stay

    We're running out of reasons, but we can't let go - Hollywood's Bleeding

    Never caught a feelin' this hard / Harder than the liquor I pour - I Fall Apart

    The feelin' we catchin', my love is a blessin' - Deja Vu

    Fightin' for my trust and you won't back down - Sunflower

    Was scared of losin' somethin' that we never found - Hollywood's Bleeding

  4. Cars

    My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload - Psycho

    Whippin' in the foreign and the tears keep rollin' - I Fall Apart

    Candy paint with the white on top - Candy Paint

    Show up in that new Mercedes, you already know I'm faded - Deja Vu

  5. Life

    I'm the answer, never question - White Iverson

    Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my ends - Psycho

    I have it, I never pass it, I work my magic - White Iverson

Featured Artists

Beyonce

Beyonce

Stormzy

Stormzy

Drake

Drake

Skepta

Skepta

Rihanna

Rihanna

Kanye West

Kanye West

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj

Cardi B

Cardi B