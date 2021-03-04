26 Post Malone lyrics for when you need the perfect Instagram caption
4 March 2021, 12:31
On the hunt for the perfect Instagram caption? Post Malone has got you covered.
Post Malone is currently working on his fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding. And, much like its predecessors, it's sure to be full of quotables.
If you're searching for a fire caption for your latest Instagram post, look no further - Posty's got you covered. From living your best life at the function to going where the money resides, there's a caption for everything.
Check out the best Post Malone lyrics for Instagram captions below.
-
Money
I ain't rich yet, but you know I ain't broke - White Iverson
For the money, I'm a savage - Congratulations
Hunnid bands in my pocket, it's on me - Wow.
How could I make cents when I got millions on my mind? - Congratulations
If your money funny, don't talk to me - Candy Paint
My money thick, won't ever fold - Psycho
Goddamn, I love paper like I'm Michael Scott - Candy Paint
Balling since a baby, they could see it in my eyes - Congratulations
-
Partying
Ice keep pourin' and the drink keep flowin' - I Fall Apart
Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely - Wow.
We bought all the bottles, we came with the models - Deja Vu
Diamonds going crazy like they on the dance floor - Candy Paint
-
Love
Seasons change and our love went cold - Circles
Everybody's blind when the view's amazin' - Stay
We're running out of reasons, but we can't let go - Hollywood's Bleeding
Never caught a feelin' this hard / Harder than the liquor I pour - I Fall Apart
The feelin' we catchin', my love is a blessin' - Deja Vu
Fightin' for my trust and you won't back down - Sunflower
Was scared of losin' somethin' that we never found - Hollywood's Bleeding
-
Cars
My roof look like a no-show, got diamonds by the boatload - Psycho
Whippin' in the foreign and the tears keep rollin' - I Fall Apart
Candy paint with the white on top - Candy Paint
Show up in that new Mercedes, you already know I'm faded - Deja Vu
-
Life
I'm the answer, never question - White Iverson
Don't act like you my friend when I'm rollin' through my ends - Psycho
I have it, I never pass it, I work my magic - White Iverson