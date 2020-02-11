Post Malone at BST Hyde Park 2020: tickets, presale, London festival date & more

11 February 2020, 09:00 | Updated: 11 February 2020, 09:02

Post Malone is set to headline American Express presents British Summer Time at Hyde Park 2020 in July.
Post Malone is set to headline American Express presents British Summer Time at Hyde Park 2020 in July. Picture: Getty

The 'Circles' singer will headline on Thursday 2nd July - with special guests to be announced.

Post Malone has been announced as a headliner for American Express presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020.

Kendrick Lamar announced for British Summer Time Hyde Park 2020

The 24-year-old triple platinum superstar will make his debut at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Thursday 2nd July, with special guests to be announced.

Post Malone has been announced as the Thursday headliner at American Express presents BST Hyde Park.
Post Malone has been announced as the Thursday headliner at American Express presents BST Hyde Park. Picture: American Express

The show will mark Posty's biggest UK festival show since his headline sets at Reading and Leeds festival in 2019, and it's set to be an incredible show.

Get ready for recent hits 'Goodbyes' with Young Thug and 'Circles' from his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, plus plenty of classics like 'Rockstar’ with 21 Savage and ‘Psycho’ with Ty Dolla $ign.

Posty, real name Austin Richard Post, joins the roster of acts already announced for 2020: Little Mix on 4th July, Kendrick Lamar on 5th July, Pearl Jam on 10th July and Taylor Swift on 11th July.

Tickets are on sale from 9am, Friday 14th February. Ticket prices start at £65 + booking fee.

Eligible American Express® Cardmembers can take advantage of priority booking from 9am Tuesday 11th February until 8.30am Friday 14th February 2020. Visit axs.com/bstamexpresale to book. T&Cs apply.

