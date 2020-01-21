Kendrick Lamar announces huge 2020 London show

With a new album rumoured to be released this year, Kendrick Lamar has just announced a massive live show in London.

Summer in the UK is always filled with iconic live music performances and 2020 will be no different as Hip Hop superstar Kendrick Lamar has just revealed he'll be performing a massive live show in London.

The 'DAMN' rapper will be performing at London's Hyde Park as part of the BST Hyde Park event on Sunday 5th July 2020 and he'll be bringing some exciting artists along with him too.

Performing on stage before Kendrick makes his Hyde Park entrance will be none other than James Blake, which will make for a seriously memorable live London show.

Kendrick Lamar is a rapper who has gained the respect of both critics and fans around the world and is consdiered by many as one of the most skilled rappers of all time. He is also the world’s most decorated; receiving 173 awards from 390 nominations, including 13 Grammy Awards, six Billboard Music Awards and the ASCAP Vanguard Award for his work as a composer.

At this eagerly-anticipated London show, Kendrick is sure to perform his biggest and best hits including 'Humble', 'Swimming Pools' and 'DNA' and if we have a new album by then who knows what new hits we might get to hear for the first time!

