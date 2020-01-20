Eminem, 50 Cent, Future & more high school yearbook photos spark hilarious Twitter memes

Fans react to rapper's yearbook photos. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Twitter fans have reacted to Hip-hop rappers high school yearbook photos. The photos have sparked the funniest memes on the internet.

A thread on Twitter has revealed a collage of yearbook photos of over 30 hip-hop rappers and the internet going insane.

On Sunday (Jan. 12), a post with 36 rappers when they were kids surfaced on social media featuring throwback picutres from the likes of 50 Cent, Drake, 6ix9ine, Jay-Z, Post Malone, Travis Scott and more.

Most of the photos from the yearbook post had already been circulating the internet for a while, like the pics of Eminem and Future.

However, many of the photos took fans by storm after seeing them for the first time on the TL. See the yearbook photos below.

These dudes was ugly as hell lmaoo pic.twitter.com/ChudSMdFba — Percatron💊 (@Xobiuss) January 11, 2020

Fans took to Twitter to create hilarious memes in light of the rapper's photos. One Twitter user wrote "Eminem look like he use to bite people" while another wrote "Bhad Bhabie took that picture last month lol".

See the memes below.

Y'all know this these three stayed in I.S.S pic.twitter.com/TcpFZA6JvQ — m0nti 🐻 (@thestrategy101) January 12, 2020

their names caught me off guard more than the pictures 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ikkZjgoIbu — Katelyn (@breannekatelyn_) January 12, 2020

“I Got Murder On My Mind.”



I Bet You Do. pic.twitter.com/lh74NTUGO4 — 👻:damdonny (@Donn_Knee) January 13, 2020

I’m in the ghetto. Ratatataa 🎶 pic.twitter.com/BjgneucyTw — Young Drake (@trisin7) January 12, 2020

he look like one of the bad kids ppl hate babysittin pic.twitter.com/t2DVDEd40d — 𝚣𝚘𝚠𝚒𝚎 🤍 (@melaninmultifan) January 12, 2020

post looks like that one girl in school that was obsessed with horses pic.twitter.com/61MDYKv3SV — 🪐 (@ghettofatty) January 12, 2020

Damn Megan really been smiling like that all her life 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/y8uyrlh0UK — JTHAGOD. (@tacialiciouss) January 12, 2020