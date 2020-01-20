Eminem, 50 Cent, Future & more high school yearbook photos spark hilarious Twitter memes

Twitter fans have reacted to Hip-hop rappers high school yearbook photos. The photos have sparked the funniest memes on the internet.

A thread on Twitter has revealed a collage of yearbook photos of over 30 hip-hop rappers and the internet going insane.

13 Rappers And Hip-Hop Acts You Didn't Know Went To The Same School

On Sunday (Jan. 12), a post with 36 rappers when they were kids surfaced on social media featuring throwback picutres from the likes of 50 Cent, Drake, 6ix9ine, Jay-Z, Post Malone, Travis Scott and more.

Most of the photos from the yearbook post had already been circulating the internet for a while, like the pics of Eminem and Future.

However, many of the photos took fans by storm after seeing them for the first time on the TL. See the yearbook photos below.

Fans took to Twitter to create hilarious memes in light of the rapper's photos. One Twitter user wrote "Eminem look like he use to bite people" while another wrote "Bhad Bhabie took that picture last month lol".

See the memes below.

