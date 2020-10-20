Lil Wayne reveals his top five favourite rappers

Lil Wayne reveals his top five favourite rappers. Picture: Getty

Rapper Lil Wayne has shocked fans with his top five rappers list.

Lil Wayne often gives props to artists who he admires. However, this time, the 38-year-old rapper has listed his Top 5 favourite rappers in the Hip-Hop game.

During DJ Khaled's new podcast, The First One, Lil Wayne's revealed explained that Missy Elliott was his favourite rapper during his Hot Boys days.

The rapper revealed it was Missy who inspired him the most during the creation of "Block Burner" and "Block Is Hot."

He replied "Missy Elliott," he said, while adding "That was my favourite rapper."

Wayne continued "That would be why I was making so many sounds," he continues, praising Missy's style of ad-libs.

You never know who you may inspire in life or in what way...This is a list of those who must of impacted Lil Wayne in some way for different reasons Creating his own Masterpieces & becoming LEGENDARY🙌🏾I’m so HUMBLED💜 https://t.co/BmbR78AR5C — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 17, 2020

"Missy was into the who -- brrrrr -- the whole heeheeheeHA. And so when Mannie Fresh would get you in the studio, he gon' remind you 'hey, you need to throw that ha ha in there.' I was like 'man, he want me to do a sound for every damn line!'"

He added "And so the 'Block Burner' song was my best favorite song because my favorite artist was Missy Elliott."

Love @LilTunechi giving @MissyElliott her flowers & respect! — Check it out NOW! on DJ Khaled’s podcast “The First One.” Only on @amazonmusic. pic.twitter.com/Rradil0hiq — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 15, 2020

Tunechi’s top 5 started off with Jay-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. Wayne also gave props to Noreaga aka N.O.R.E.

“I was the hugest N.O.R.E. fan,” said Wayne. “He had this thing about him where he could be from anywhere and you fu**ed with him.”

Wayne added Cam’ron to his list, adding “I was the biggest Cam fan,” said Weezy.

