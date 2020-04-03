Lil Pump fans claim he looks like XXXTentacion after rapper shaves eyebrows off

3 April 2020, 13:01

Fans compare Lil Pump's new look to XXXTentacion
Fans compare Lil Pump's new look to XXXTentacion. Picture: Instagram

Rapper Lil Pump has been compared to XXXTentacion after debuting his new look with his shaved eyebrows.

Quarantine has inspired many new looks amongst many people. However, Lil Pump's transition is a drastic one, with fans claiming he looks like the late rapper XXXTentacion.

Lil Pump cryptically posts-and-deletes Kobe Bryant ‘Mamba’ arm tattoo tribute

The Florida native has returned to Instagram with facial hair, debuting a beard. However, he's getting rid of the other hair on his face – his eyebrows.

On Thursday (April 2) the 19-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live, where he got a razor and started shaving off his eyebrows.

in the video clip, someone in the background asks, “What are you doing?” and Pump replies “I know how to cut eyebrows."

View this post on Instagram

I’m a alien now 👽

A post shared by Lil Pump Jetski (@lilpump) on

He then asks "Which one looks better? This one or this one? I like this one, I ain’t gonna lie.”

Fans immediately made the comparison to late rapper XXXTentacion, claiming that Pump looks similar to the "Moonlight" rapper.

Underneath the image, fans swamped the comments. One fan wrote "Trynna be like x🤦🏽‍♂️", while another wrote "Xxxpump". Many others took the same opinion. See reactions below.

Lil Pump fans compare him to XXXTentacion
Lil Pump fans compare him to XXXTentacion. Picture: Instagram

Pump captioned the photo "I’m a alien now," on Intstagram. As he spends time in self-isolation, Jetski must have just decided to take on a new look.

What do you think of Pump's new look? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

