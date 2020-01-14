Kendrick Lamar new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more
14 January 2020, 10:12 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 10:32
Rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to drop a new album in 2020. Find out more about the upcoming project here.
Kendrick Lamar's new album may be dropping in 2020. Fans are highly anticipating the "Swimming Pools" rapper's new music, after the buzz from his last album back in 2017.
The Game claims Kendrick Lamar is a more dangerous rapper than Eminem
In 2017, Kendrick released his fourth studio album "Damn". The album bred Kendrick's three singles "Humble", "Loyalty", and "Love".
Fans are hoping the Compton rapper will follow up with another project this year and we've got good news - it's definitely in the works.
-
How do we know Kendrick Lamar is releasing an album ?
On Saturday (Jan. 11) Bill Werde, who is a former Billboard editorial director, revealed that sources have told him Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album is nearly finished.
Also, the source claims the album is more rock influenced.
Taking to Twitter, Werde wrote"Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar?"
He continued "Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?"
He added, "Also, just to be clear, just because recording had hit a point where folks believe it may be finished"
"albums go back to the studio all the time after this point, and for a million different reasons."
-
When will the project be released ?
The project release date for Kendrin Lamar's album has not yet been confirmed.
However, the album is suspected to be released in 2020.
-
What is the tracklist ?
The tracklist for the album has not been released as of yet.
-
Who will feature on the album ?
Although the tracklist for the album has not been released yet, fans have speculated that rock artists may feature on the album.
One fan took to Twitter and wrote "Love this ‘Kendrick Lamar’s new album may have rock influences’ unofficial rumour has spawned thousands of tweets of him doing a Lil’ Wayne Rebirth album, when it probably just means he has Lenny Kravitz playing electric guitar on the outro of one song
Kendrick Lamar has a new album coming out soon?!? Let’s go!— theJROshow (@FLiPSiDE_RADiO) January 13, 2020
Everyone talking bout we need a new @kendricklamar album.— frozen dick rick (@SandalManDan) January 13, 2020
Kenny has so much fire in his discography I could wait another 10 years for a new album.
Rock influences in Kendrick Lamar’s new album!? Hell yeah im here for it!!! Sooooo Excited 🤗— Uncle Zoc (@tizoc_rodriguez) January 14, 2020
Kendrick Lamar new album is rock influenced? Let's go!— CAJual (@CaseyIsForever) January 14, 2020