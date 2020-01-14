Kendrick Lamar new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

How do we know Kendrick Lamar is releasing an album ?

On Saturday (Jan. 11) Bill Werde, who is a former Billboard editorial director, revealed that sources have told him Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album is nearly finished.

Also, the source claims the album is more rock influenced.

Taking to Twitter, Werde wrote"Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar?"

He continued "Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?"

He added, "Also, just to be clear, just because recording had hit a point where folks believe it may be finished"

"albums go back to the studio all the time after this point, and for a million different reasons."

