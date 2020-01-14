Kendrick Lamar new album 2020: tracklist, release date, songs, features & more

14 January 2020, 10:12 | Updated: 14 January 2020, 10:32

Kendrick Lamar reportedly set to drop album in 2020
Kendrick Lamar reportedly set to drop album in 2020. Picture: Getty

Rapper Kendrick Lamar is set to drop a new album in 2020. Find out more about the upcoming project here.

Kendrick Lamar's new album may be dropping in 2020. Fans are highly anticipating the "Swimming Pools" rapper's new music, after the buzz from his last album back in 2017.

The Game claims Kendrick Lamar is a more dangerous rapper than Eminem

In 2017, Kendrick released his fourth studio album "Damn". The album bred Kendrick's three singles "Humble", "Loyalty", and "Love".

Fans are hoping the Compton rapper will follow up with another project this year and we've got good news - it's definitely in the works.

  1. How do we know Kendrick Lamar is releasing an album ?

    On Saturday (Jan. 11) Bill Werde, who is a former Billboard editorial director, revealed that sources have told him Kendrick Lamar's upcoming album is nearly finished.

    Also, the source claims the album is more rock influenced.

    Taking to Twitter, Werde wrote"Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar?"

    He continued "Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?"

    He added, "Also, just to be clear, just because recording had hit a point where folks believe it may be finished"

    "albums go back to the studio all the time after this point, and for a million different reasons."

  2. When will the project be released ?

    The project release date for Kendrin Lamar's album has not yet been confirmed.

    However, the album is suspected to be released in 2020.

  3. What is the tracklist ?

    The tracklist for the album has not been released as of yet.

  4. Who will feature on the album ?

    Although the tracklist for the album has not been released yet, fans have speculated that rock artists may feature on the album.

    One fan took to Twitter and wrote "Love this ‘Kendrick Lamar’s new album may have rock influences’ unofficial rumour has spawned thousands of tweets of him doing a Lil’ Wayne Rebirth album, when it probably just means he has Lenny Kravitz playing electric guitar on the outro of one song

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Kendrick Lamar News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Love Island's Mike Boateng's twin brothers Andrew and Samuel are sending fans into a frenzy.

Love Island fans sent into meltdown after discovering Mike's older twin brothers
Will Smith opens up about Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac relationship

Will Smith admits he was jealous of Jada Pinkett & Tupac’s relationship: “I couldn’t handle it”

Tupac

Azriel Clary reunites with her family after Jocelyn Savage fight

R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary reunites with family days after Jocelyn Savage fight

R Kelly

Stormzy has denied cheating on Maya Jama amid ongoing speculation he hooked up with Jorja Smith.

Stormzy denies cheating on Maya Jama & confirms he and Jorja Smith are "not a thing"

Stormzy

Yung Joc driving for rideshare app Pull Up N Go

Yung Joc: Why is rapper driving for 'Pull Up N Go'?