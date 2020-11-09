Joe Budden responds to hilarious Joe Biden election memes

Radio host Joe Budden has responded to people trolling him, as his names similar to President Joe Biden's.

Joe Budden has responded to his name ringing on social media, throughout the 2020 US Election. The memes were sparked by Joe Budden's name being so similar to president Joe Biden's.

Now, it has been declared Joe Biden was elected to be the President of the United States, which perpetuated the meme making.

While many fans are celebrating Biden's huge win, other fans are sharing jokes and memes on social media.

Perhaps the biggest victim in all of these jokes is none other than Joe Budden, who's name is extremely similar to that of Biden's.

Although Budden did make some jokes about it himself, Twitter went wild with the memes, triggering Budden.

"600 mentions of name jokes..... I’m honestly not doing this with y’all for the next 4 years smh," he wrote.

600 mentions of name jokes..... I’m honestly not doing this with y’all for the next 4 years smh — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) November 7, 2020

In another tweet, Budden wrote "Every time i try to be low the internet finds a way to include me in the joke lol".

The joke was no longer funny to Budden when rapper Wale shared a graphic declaring Budden the winner of the election on Twitter.

Budden then replied to the tweet "Pls stop...pls".

See other fans memes below.

YESSSIRR. joe budden will be the 46 u.s. president . he won the race ! 👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jVxPsuJlnR — syx vi (@sensei_bae) November 7, 2020

This is disgusting 🤣 @JoeBudden pic.twitter.com/5zwigP6ybE — The Joe Budden Podcast Memes (@BuddenPodMemes) November 8, 2020

