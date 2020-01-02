Blue Ivy, 7, mocked by two journalists for "looking like her father Jay-Z"

2 January 2020, 17:31

Blue Ivy, 7, has been targeted by two journalists, who insulted her appearance on Twitter
Blue Ivy, 7, has been targeted by two journalists, who insulted her appearance on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has been targeted for her looks by two journalists on Twitter.

Beyonce's daughter, Blue Ivy, 7, has been targeted for her features by two writers from well-renowned magazines.

Beyoncé & Kelly Rowland "sexually harassed" by Jagged Edge members, claims Mathew Knowles

The two commented on Blue's appearance after Beyonce shared family photos to wrap 2019. The mother and daughter duo also posed with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. 

Jay-Z and Beyonce's first daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was the target of insulting tweets from Violet Lucca, the web editor for Harper’s Bazaar, and K. Austin Collins, a film critic for Vanity Fair. 

On Wednesday (Jan 1) K. Austin Collins took to Twitter and wrote “I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her”

Collins insults Blue Ivy's looks on Twitter
Collins insults Blue Ivy's looks on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Responding to Collins, Lucca wrote "Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that he always looked that way…  I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!” on Twitter.

The pair faced severe backlash online after their insulting remarks. Fans were outraged at the pair "picking on" and being "racist" to a 7 year-old for her appearance.

Collins and Lucca both took to Twitter to apologise after they received backlash from fans. However, fans were certainly not here for the apology.

See below.

Collins apologises for Blue Ivy tweet
Collins apologises for Blue Ivy tweet. Picture: Instagram
Lucca responds to the backlash after her insulting tweet about Blue Ivy
Lucca responds to the backlash after her insulting tweet about Blue Ivy. Picture: Instagram

What do you think of the two journalists apologies to Blue Ivy ?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Hasbro now owns Death Row Records

Hasbro now owns iconic rap label Death Row Records, reports claim
Post Malone reveals huge new face tattoo

Post Malone new face tattoo: Rapper reveals huge gauntlet ink
Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked, sharing explicit slurs and trolling Eminem.

Mariah Carey’s Twitter account tweets about Eminem’s "little penis" after hacking

Eminem

Travis Scott has hinted that the split was due to 'a million outside voices interfering'

Travis Scott hints Kylie Jenner split was due to ‘a million outside voices interfering’
Damon Dash has revealed that Aaliyah wanted R Kelly to be kept away from her post-annulment

Aaliyah wanted R Kelly "kept away from her" after underaged marriage, says ex-boyfriend

R Kelly