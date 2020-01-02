Blue Ivy, 7, mocked by two journalists for "looking like her father Jay-Z"

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy has been targeted for her looks by two journalists on Twitter.

The two commented on Blue's appearance after Beyonce shared family photos to wrap 2019. The mother and daughter duo also posed with rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Jay-Z and Beyonce's first daughter Blue Ivy Carter, was the target of insulting tweets from Violet Lucca, the web editor for Harper’s Bazaar, and K. Austin Collins, a film critic for Vanity Fair.

On Wednesday (Jan 1) K. Austin Collins took to Twitter and wrote “I have a feeling the jay z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy and I feel so sorry for her”

Collins insults Blue Ivy's looks on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Responding to Collins, Lucca wrote "Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that he always looked that way… I can’t allow myself to feel too sorry for the incredibly rich!” on Twitter.

The pair faced severe backlash online after their insulting remarks. Fans were outraged at the pair "picking on" and being "racist" to a 7 year-old for her appearance.

Collins and Lucca both took to Twitter to apologise after they received backlash from fans. However, fans were certainly not here for the apology.

Collins apologises for Blue Ivy tweet. Picture: Instagram

Lucca responds to the backlash after her insulting tweet about Blue Ivy. Picture: Instagram

