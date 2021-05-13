J. Cole 'L.A. Leakers Freestyle' lyrics meaning explained

J. Cole graced the mic at Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to freestyle over a pair of rap classics: Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’” and Souls of Mischief’s “93 ’Til Infinity.”

The North Carolina rapper is readying his new album 'The Off-Season' for its release on Friday (May 14th). This new freestyle just made fans more excited to hear the new music Cole has up his sleeve.

J. Cole drops his new album "The Off-Season" on Friday (May 14). Picture: Getty

Cole began by effortlessly spitting over Souls of Mischief’s classic track, before moving onto the beat of the Swishahouse crew’s 2004 anthem “Still Tippin’".

While many fans were hyped after listening to J.Cole's swift and slick bars, others were not so impressed when he dropped a line in about actor Bill Cosby.

Cole rapped the lyrics: "No Bill Cosby s**t, but if n****s is sleepin', then f**k 'em", which caused controversy online.

Given that Bill Cosby is in jail over a number of sex offences, fans deemed the line highly inappropriate and disrespectful to the victims of the sex offences.

In 2018, US Comedian and Actor Bill Cosby was imprisoned for up to ten years for sexual assault. Picture: Getty

One fan wrote "That Bill Cosby line is exactly why I don’t go as hard as I used to for J.Cole". Another fan added "Say what you will about J. Cole’s music, but that line referencing Bill Cosby that way was just tasteless folks."

"You’re seriously going to defend him after that? I’m sorry, but the hip-hop fanbase really needs to step up and condemn artists for normalizing r*pe culture" on Twitter.

Other fans came to the rappers defence, with one person explaining what J. Cole is alluding to in the Bill Cosby bar.

One fan wrote "he is saying if they are sleeping, as in sleeping on the job or on the grind f**k em because he still finna be grinding. The grind don’t stop cuz n****s is sleeping" on Twitter.

