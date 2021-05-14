J. Cole '95 South' lyrics meaning explained
14 May 2021, 17:14
What are the lyrics to J. Cole's '95 South'? What do they mean?
J. Cole released his highly anticipated album 'The Off-Season',delivering the coldest bars and smooth flows on his new tracks.
The North Carolina rapper’s sixth studio effort follows his iconic 2018 album ‘KOD’. The rapper's new album has been received well, with my fans reacting to their favourite tracks off the project.
A popular track from the album is the first song on the project, '95 South' with vocals from Lil Jon and Cam'ron. The song is produced by Maneesh, Colemxn & Boi-1da.
The tracks title, stylised as “9 5 . s o u t h” most likely refers to Cole driving down Interstate 95 highway connecting NYC and Fayetteville.
See below for an in-depth lyric meaning breakdown the track.
"And don't check your watch, you know the time/Cole World, Killa Cam', n****s is f**kin' finished (Yeah)"
In this bar, J. Cole assures people that they should know what time it is when he touches the mic. He then proceeds to shoutout rapper Cam'ron, alluding to the pair collaborating will end other rappers tracks.
"This s**t too easy for me now/N***a, Cole been goin' plat' since back when CDs was around/What you sold, I tripled that, I can't believe these f**kin' clowns"
J. Cole is reminding people how long he’s been able to achieveplatinum records. Cole's 2011 Cole World: The Sideline Story was certified platinum in February of 2016; 2014 Forest Hills Drive in May of 2019; 4 Your Eyez Only in April of 2017; and KOD in December of 2018.
"Look how everybody clappin' when your thirty-song album do a measly hundred thou'"
The rapper is throwing shots at rappers releasing extensive albums, for them to only sell around 100,000 units in their first sales week.
Cole’s last three albums sold over 350,000 album-equivalent units in their first week, each project with less than fourteen tracks. In there first week of release; 2014 Forest Hills Drive sold 371,000 units, 4 Your Eyez Only sold 492,000 units, and KOD sold 397,000 units.
"Could put a M right on your head, you Luigi brother now"\
J. Cole uses wordplay to imply that he could put a million-dollar bounty on his enemy's head. This is also a reference to the Super Mario Bros. video game.
Mario is known for wearing a red hat with an ’M' on it, while his brother Luigi wears a green hat with an ‘L.’
"Krispy Kreme dreams, sometime my dawgs wanna kill twelve (Uh)"
J. Cole raps about popular American doughnut company Krispy Kreme.
The shop is most known for their “Original Glazed Dozen”, a pack of 12 doughnuts. Cole cleverly uses wordplay as 12 is another name for the police.
[Intro: Cam'ron & J. Cole]
Killa, it's The Off-Season
Let's keep it tall, y'all ain't f**kin' with my man
And don't check your watch, you know the time
Cole World, Killa Cam', n****s is f**kin' finished (Yeah)
[Verse 1: J. Cole]
This s**t too easy for me now
N***a, Cole been goin' plat' since back when CDs was around
What you sold, I tripled that, I can't believe these f**kin' clowns
Look how everybody clappin' when your thirty-song album do a measly hundred thou'
If I'm bettin' on myself, then I'll completely double down
If you hated on a n***a, please don't greet me with a pound
I be stayin' out the way, but if the beef do come around
Could put a M right on your head, you Luigi brother now
Trace my steps all in this game, you could see we cover ground
Back and forth from NC to New York when Jeezy had the crown
Vivid memories, n****s start to squeeze, we duckin' down
So many shells left on the ground, it make the Easter Bunny proud
I get up, dust my clothes off, sleep is the cousin of death
No plans to doze off, the streets, it don't come with a ref'
I never sold soft, just creeped where the hustlers crept
And got they O's off, you reach, niggas uppin' like Steph
To blow your nose off, gesundheit, and then resume flight
As if it never happened, s**t we witnessed full of so much sickness
Angels sheddin' tears in Heaven, word to Eric Clapton
Off this clever rappin', b**ch, my pockets gon' forever fatten
[Interlude: J. Cole & Cam'ron]
They gon' forever fatten
See, we tried to tell n****s
They act like they don't even f**kin' speak English
[Verse 2: J. Cole]
B**ch, my pen to the paper's lethal
I'm sendin' 'em straight to meet the
The n***a that made them, peep the reaper
Creepin' on ya, the scent of failure reekin' on ya
Check your genitalia, p**sy-n****s bleedin' on yourself
F**kin' with Cole is bold, but it's impedin' on your health
All yo' n****s eatin' off your wealth
All my n****s feedin' all they selves, and it feels swell
Krispy Kreme dreams, sometime my dawgs wanna kill twelve (Uh)
'Cause they steady harassin'
We seen dilemmas like Nelly and Kelly that end in the deadliest fashion
My young n****s nutty, they blastin'
Bullets be hummin' like Cudi but one of yo' hoodies Spaghetti-O splashin'
All over the driveway, y'all talkin' all sideways
Shots poppin' off, y'all laid down
Cops chalkin' off y'all legs now
(Shit) God watchin', "Hey, Yahweh"
My n****s looked up to the sky like we sendin' it y'all way (Y'all way)
We sendin' it y'all way (Y'all way)
[Outro: Cam'ron & Lil Jon]
That's what the f**k I'm talkin' 'bout
Y'all see what the f**k goin' on out here (Killa, Harlem)
I-95 s**t, Carolina, 2-6, stand up, n***a
>Put your hood up
Put your hood up
Put your hood up
Put your hood up
Put your clique up
Put your clique up
Put your clique up
Put your clique up
Represent your s**t, motherf**ker
Represent your s**t, motherf**ker
Represent your clique, motherf**ker
Represent your clique, motherf**ker
If you scared to throw it up, get the f**k out the club
If you scared to throw it up, get the f**k out the club