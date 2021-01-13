Future and Dess Dior spark split rumours on Instagram

Future and Dess Dior spark split rumours on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The pair are rumoured to have broken up after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Future and his girlfriend Dess Dior have been in the headlines, after the pair was rumoured to be engaged.

The pair was spotted wearing sophisticated outfits with Future rocking a tuxedo and Dess was wearing wearing a white gown. However, things have allegedly taken a turn....

Fans sparked rumours that Future (L) and Dess Dior (R) got married after seeing them in formal wear. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday (Jan 12) rumours spread that Future and Dess Dior broke up after the rapstress officially unfollowed her beau Future, on Instagram.

Future was not following his girlfriend Dess Dior, as he currently follows nobody and has wiped content from his profile.

Dess Dior unfollows Future on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

However, the rumours was also support by the fact Dess removed all photos of her and Future from her Instagram feed.

Fans added fuel to the rumours when they noticed that Future wished one of his baby mamas, India J., a happy birthday on Twitter.

On Monday (Jan 11) The "Mask Off" rapper wrote "HAPPY BIRTHDAY INDIA. May god continue to bless u," on Twitter.

India and Future have seemingly gotten along as of late. She was also included in his Mother's Day round-up from last year.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY INDIA. May god continue to bless u ❤️🦅 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 11, 2021

Many fans have joked that they broke up due to Future realising he's missing out on being with Lori, since she moved on with Michael B Jordan.

One fan wrote "He probably trying to get Lori back now he sees she has moved on." and another added "Damn! He saw Lori with her new love and said fux my new bih".

