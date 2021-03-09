Eminem 'Tone Deaf' lyrics meaning explained

The rapper has responded after facing backlash from Gen Z over his lyrical content.

Eminem has clapped back after being called out by members of Gen Z the best way he knows how - with a diss track.

Last month, the rapper started facing backlash after a video began making the rounds on TikTok criticising the lyrics to 'Love The Way You Lie', his 2010 Rihanna-assisted smash hit.

Some younger listeners of the song tried to 'cancel' the Detroit native over his controversial lyrical content. To those who have listened to much of Eminem's back catalogue, these particular lyrics won't come as of a surprise to you.

The Grammy Award-winner was defended by fans at the time, but it seems the rapper has decided to take matters into his own hands by dropping a new song, 'Tone Deaf', aimed at his naysayers.

See the full meaning behind the lyrics to 'Tone Deaf' below.

It's my alter ego's fault / These evil thoughts could be so dark - Eminem blames his lyrical content on his alter ego, Slim Shady. He uses this persona to narrate his deepest, darkest thoughts.

I can't understand a word you say (I'm tone-deaf) / I think this way I prefer to stay (I'm tone-deaf) / I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf) / 'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me - Here, Eminem explains that he chooses to ignore his critics and will continue to do so for the rest of his life. The rapper has faced backlash in the past, but most recently from Gen Z.

And get offline, quit whinin', this is just a rhyme, b**ch - Em takes a swipe at those thing his lyrics too seriously, and urges his haters to put down their phones.

You think gettin' rid of me's a piece of cake? I'm harder than findin' Harvey Weinstein a date - Eminem argues that removing him from the music industry isn't going to be easy. He compares the task to arranging a date with former film producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein.

I ain't went nowhere, call me coleslaw / 'Cause I'm out for the cabbage and I'm so raw - Eminem states that he isn't leaving the music scene any time soon. Here, 'cabbage' is used as a metaphor to describe money, while 'raw' connotes to the rapper being unfiltered and powerful.

Eminem is facing backlash from Gen Z on TikTok after they resurfaced some of his old lyrics. Picture: Getty

Check out the full lyrics to 'Tone Deaf' by Eminem below.

[Intro]

Yeah, I'm sorry (Huh?)

What did you say?

Oh, I can't hear you

I have an ear inf**ktion and I c**t finger it out (Out), yeah (I need Auto-Tune)

Yeah



[Verse 1]

It's my alter ego's fault

These evil thoughts could be so dark

Cerebral palsy, three Zolofts

I eat, doze off to "Rico Suave" (Look it up)

Cadillac with a ladder rack in the back, with a cracked axel, a backpack full of Paxil

A black satchel, a knapsack and a flask full of 'gnac and Jack Daniels

Girl, let's go back-back to my castle (Yeah)

I don't wanna hassle you, Alexandra

But my dick's an acronym 'cause it stands for you (Stands for you, oh)

Wait, Alexandra who? (Damn)

All I know is Friday, I met you (What?)

Saturday, I'll probably forget you

Guess that's what the Molly and ex do (What the f**k?)

'Cause who the f**k am I laying next to? (Huh)

But evеr since D-Nice To Tha Rescuе, Fila Fresh Crew (Uh)

I been a lab rat (Yeah) from a test tube (Uh)

I'm goin' in-nn like the red roof (Red Roof Inn)

You don't like it, eat a c**k 'til your jaw breaks (Yeah)

Call it caught between a rock and a hard place

Like a sasquatch in a crawlspace

'Cause you're watchin' your heart race like you're Scarface

In a car chase with the cops or an arcade

Stuck inside of a Mario Kart race duckin' saw blades

At a stop and a start pace

What I'm tryin' to say is I'm drivin' 'em all crazy



[Chorus]

I can't understand a word you say (I'm tone-deaf)

I think this way I prefer to stay (I'm tone-deaf)

I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf)

'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me (Yeah, yeah)



[Verse 2]

I see the rap game, then attack the verses (Uh)

Turn into a graveyard packed with hearses (Yeah)

Just like your funeral, I'm at your service (What?)

Pockets 'on stuff' like a taxidermist (Woo)

Just landed in Los Angeles when this chick Angela and her grandmother in a tan

Colored van pull up with a handful of Xans

And a substantial amount of gan' just to ask what my

(Plans) plans for the night are (Yeah)

I said, "Sneak into the Sleep Inn for the weekend and pretend it's a five-star," yeah

Or leap into the deep end of the pool

I can show you where the dives are (Get it?), ha

We don't even gotta drive far

I know this spot that is so live

But I'm tryna get some head first (What?), like a nosedive (Haha)

So many side chicks, can't decide which to slide with and which should I ditch

So when it comes to ass, b**ch, I get behind like the Heimlich (Get behind, yeah)

Had one chick who liked to flip sometimes on some switchin' sides s**t

Pushed her out the Sidekick, then I flipped the lil' white b**ch off like a light switch (B**ch)

It's okay not to like my s**t

Everything's fine, drink your wine, b**ch

And get offline, quit whinin', this is just a rhyme, b**ch (Rhyme, b**ch)

But ask me, will I stick to my guns (Guns) like adhesive tape? (Adhesive tape)

Does Bill Cosby sedate once he treats to cheesecake and a decent steak? (Huh?)

You think gettin' rid of me's a piece of cake?

I'm harder than findin' Harvey Weinstein a date (Damn)

And that's why they say I got more lines than Black Friday

So save that sssshit for the damn library (Shh)

You heard of Kris Kristofferson? (Yeah)

Well, I am Piss Pissedofferson (Oh)

Paul's askin' for Christmas off again

I said, "No," then I spit this song for him

It goes



[Chorus]

I can't understand a word you say (I'm tone-deaf)

I think this way I prefer to stay (I'm tone-deaf)

I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf)

'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me (Yeah, yeah, yeah)



[Verse 3]

B**ch, I can make "orange" rhyme with "banana" (Yeah)

Bornana

Eating pork rinds, sword fightin' in pajamas

At the crib, playin' Fortnite with your grandma

But I'm more like a four-five with the grammar

'Bout to show you why your five favorite rappers can't touch this

But before I get the hammer

I should warn you, I'm Thor-like in this manner (Thor)

But the day I lose sleep over you critiquin' me or

I ever let you c**ksuckers eat at me

I'd need to be a motherf**kin' pizzeria

But you ain't gettin' no cheese from me

I went from Little Caesars, BLTses, grilled cheeses

Bein' dirt poor to filthy rich, I'm still me, b**ch

Like a realtor, that's real tea (Realty), b**ch (Real talk)

Aftermath, b**ch, whole camp's lit

We put out fire, Dre stamps it

With my cohorts, hit a bogart

Yeah, got your whole squad yellin', "Oh, God"

Here comes Barshall with no holds barred

B**ch, I'm a hurricane, you're a blowhard

Like your old broad, she full of semen (Sea men), like the coast guard

And life's been pretty good to me so far (Yeah), for the most part

Had a couple of run-ins with po-po, caught

A couple assault charges, got a few priors (Priers) like crowbars (Priors)

Which is so odd 'cause I'm forty-eight now

That 5-0's startin' to creep up on me like a patrol car (Woo)

I'll be an old fart, but you don't want no part, so, b**ch, don't start (Don't start)

Simmer down, compose yourself, Mozart

I ain't went nowhere, call me coleslaw

'Cause I'm out for the cabbage and I'm so raw

And if time is money, you have no clocks

And any folk caught within close proximity's gettin' cold-c**ked

My enemies, I'm a chimney, give me the smoke, opps

And R.I.P. to King Von, and it don't stop, and I know not

What the f**k you say? I told y'all, it ain't me, it's my alter ego's fault

But if y'all wanna cancel me, no prob

I'll tell you the same thing I told Paul (Woo)



[Chorus]

I can't understand a word you say (I'm tone-deaf)

I think this way I prefer to stay (I'm tone-deaf)

I won't stop even when my hair turns grey (I'm tone-deaf)

'Cause they won't stop until they cancel me (I'm tone-deaf)