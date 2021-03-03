Why is Gen Z cancelling Eminem? The TikTok beef explained

Why is Gen Z cancelling Eminem? The TikTok beef explained. Picture: Getty

Eminem is facing backlash from Gen Z on TikTok after they resurfaced some of his old lyrics.

Eminem has never been one to shy away from the odd eyebrow-raising lyric. However, some of his fans have stepped up to defend the rapper amid accusations of Gen Z trying to 'cancel' him.

In February, a video began making the rounds on TikTok criticising the lyrics to Eminem's 'Love The Way You Lie', his 2010 Rihanna-assisted smash hit, during which the Detroit native spits:

"If she ever tries to f**king leave again

I’mma tie her to the bed and set this house on fire"

Now, to those who have listened to much of Eminem's back catalogue, these particular lyrics won't come as a surprise to you. However, for some younger listeners, they were enough to warrant a possible cancellation.

Many of the rapper's fans jumped to his defence and brushed off any attempts to tarnish Slim Shady. "Gen Z really trying to cancel Eminem? Stop. You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into," wrote one.

"Whatever you do gen z, DON’T listen to MMLP by Eminem. TRUST ME," tweeted another, in reference to his 2000 album The Marshall Mathers LP.

I saw a Gen Z TikTok about canceling Eminem for his song Love the Way You Lie. 😂😂 like THATS the song you want to cancel him over. ✨tell me you’ve never listened to Eminem without telling me you’ve never listened to Eminem✨ — 𝓙 ♥ (@BlondieRambles) February 25, 2021

Whatever you do gen z, DON’T listen to MMLP by Eminem. TRUST ME pic.twitter.com/hVTkw8TGuI — Amarely 🥰 (@Amarely2016) March 3, 2021

gen z not realizing that eminem thrives on being cancelled pic.twitter.com/NeUpeEm19H — AzraelsAim (@AzraelsAim) March 2, 2021

Gen Z really trying to cancel Eminem? Stop. You don’t know what you’re getting yourself into. — swizzy (@EJSwank) March 1, 2021

I’m sitting out here waiting for Eminem to cancel gen Z — Alecia marie (@cheersiegel) February 23, 2021

Eminem will NEVER be canceled. Get outta here Gen Z #Eminem pic.twitter.com/Nmjk7JoL1g — Taryn (@tdibs) March 3, 2021

At the time of writing, Eminem is yet to respond to the backlash.