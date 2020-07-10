Eminem throws shade at people refusing to wear masks in new song

Rapper Eminem has slammed people who are resisting wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in a new song.

By Tiana Williams

Eminem has taken shots at people who refuse to wear face masks in the lyrics to his new song.

On Thursday (Jul 9) Em released his new song featuring Kid Cudi, titled 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady'.

In the new song, the 47-year-old rapper criticised people who are 'scoffin' about wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mask serve to prevent spreading and contracting the virus. However, many people have debated whether it is an affective method in order to not spread the virus.

In a verse on 'The Adventures of Moon Man & Slim Shady', he raps:

"F*ck going on man? (Yeah)/Bunch of half wits up in office/Half of us walkin' around like a zombie apocalypse"

Em goes onto address people refusing to wear masks, spitting "Other half are just p*ssed off and don't wanna wear a mask/And they're just scoffin'/And that's how you end catchin' the sick off 'em/I just used the same basket as you shoppin'/Now I'm in a f*ckin' casket from you coffin'"

In the US, there has been confusion as President Donald Trump's messaging surround mask wearing has been unclear. It has left many people frustrated, therefore, refusing to wear them.

Eminem - real name Marshall Mathers, has been supporting his community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday (Apr 21) the Detroit rapper donated tubs of spaghetti to employees at the Henry Ford Health System.

A rep for the Henry Ford Health System captioned the photo of the spaghetti "Our #HealthcareHeroes 'lost themselves' in the delicious Mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's very own, @eminem" on the facilities Instagram.

The posts caption ended on an appreciation note, saying "Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members."