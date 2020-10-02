Eminem superfan reveals record-breaking 16 tattoos of rapper’s face

Eminem superfan reveals record-breaking 16 tattoos of rapper’s face. Picture: Getty/Instagram

A woman has revealed she has 28 Eminem-related tattoos, with 16 of them being a portrait of the rapper.

By Tiana Williams

Eminem is arguably one of the top icons in Hip-Hop, and his fans let you know at every chance they get.

This time though, a super fan has tattooed the Detroit legends face all over her body, breaking the Guinness World record.

According to Inked Magazine, a woman, who goes by @crazyeminemlady on Instagram has shared several photos of her Eminem related tattoos on her account.

Guinness World Records says Nikki Patterson, of Aberdeen, now holds the record for the most tattoos of the same musician.

Patterson has seen Eminem rapper perform live seven times and has been so inspired by him that she tattooed him all over her body.

The star –known for breaking the Guinness World Record– showed off her twenty-eight tattoos of the rapper, with sixteen showing his face in a feature with the publication.

Prior to the pandemic, Patterson had broken the Guinness World Record by getting her newest Eminem tattoo in March.

The nail technician from Aberdeen was 19 when she got her first tattoo of the "Lose Yourself" star.

Patterson, now aged 35, revealed that she now has 52 tattoos in total and 28 - including the portraits - are based on Eminem.

Speaking to the BBC, Nikki unveiled that she started getting tattoos when she was 18 with a "random" sun with a smiley face. Then she had an experience which changed her tattoo future.

Nikki said "I heard Stan when I was 14 and had never heard anything like that before", she said. "It blew me away."

She continued "I started to like tattoos. The portraits began three years ago, and I loved everything about them. I adored them and had to get more."

"He's been the one constant in my life, and I have seen him perform live."

"The portraits began three years ago, and I loved everything about them," Nikki told the BBC.

Would you get your favourite artist tattooed on you? Let us know @CapitalXTRA