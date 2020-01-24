Eminem’s secret inspiration behind his new album may be this Scottish rapper

Scottish rapper Darren claims he may be the inspiration behind Eminem's new album. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Scottish rapper Darren Stewart has drawn many similarities between his project and Eminem's new album.

A rapper from Scotland has revealed Eminem's new album and a piece of his own work which was released five years earlier.

Eminem dropped "Music To Be Murdered By" last week (Jan 17). It had been five years exactly since Scottish rapper Darren Stewart, released his own rap song called "Music To Be Murdered By.

The 27-year-old Dundee rapper also claims Em used the same Alfred Hitchcock samples which were used on his album.

Darren said: “When I heard the Hitchcock samples, the same title and release date I did start to get a little freaked out."

“He is one of my idols and it could well be a coincidence but you do hear stories of richer artists with louder fan bases getting away with that sort of thing.”

Darren, who goes by the stage name of 'Zee The Dungeonous', has alleged that him and Em have a mutual friend.

D12 group member Bizarre has made music with both the Scottish rapper and Em, which made Darren even more – a fact which raised Darren’s suspicions even more.

Back in 2013, Darren collaborated with Bizarre while Eminem recorded albums with the rapper in the early 90's.

Darren told The Evening Telegraph: “I had a guest feature from Bizarre on my album, who I met after a concert in Glasgow in 2008, which I released two years before Music to be Murdered By which was called Murder Zee Wrote."

"People started contacting me thinking about the similarities between the works and that’s what got me thinking."

He added: “I’ve tweeted Eminem about it and also contacted Bizarre. I wouldn’t say I was annoyed, if it’s straight-up coincidence then I would be amazed.

What do you think ? Too much of a coincidence ? Too far ?