Eminem and Rihanna fans are convinced they're dropping a new song

Are Eminem and Rihanna about to drop a new collaboration? Fans think so after noticing a hint on social media.

Eminem and Rihanna are one of the most unstoppable duos in music, but it's been a while since we heard a new collaboration from the pair - but that could soon change.

Some eagle-eyed fans of the Detroit rapper, 47, and the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur, 32, have started sharing a cryptic Instagram story post from Eminem's marketing firm, Burn It Down Group.

The image Burn It Down Group posted features a red 'E', taken from Eminem's logo, intertwined with Rihanna's iconic black 'R', which first featured on her 2009 album Rated R.

Alongside the image was a reel of eye emojis, suggesting something is being cooked up behind the scenes and is about to be unveiled.

"If Eminem and Rihanna collab again they’re gonna break the internet," wrote one Twitter user. "a new eminem and rihanna collab might be on the way imma just," added another.

SHUT UP! Eminem’s marketing team posted this on insta story. That’s Rihanna’s logo. Is something coming? @rihanna @Eminem Don’t play with me like this! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/23eZAan6Mz — Yani ♡ (@shadyfenty_) July 26, 2020

If Eminem and Rihanna collab again they’re gonna break the internet. — sarah🦋 (@slimshadysbitch) July 26, 2020

a new eminem and rihanna collab might be on the way imma just pic.twitter.com/G3q8w1STmV — 𝖘. (@seductionshady) July 26, 2020

If the rumours are true, we have pretty high hopes for this collaboration if their previous link-ups are anything to go by., Their first collaboration, 'Love The Way You Lie', dropped in 2010 and has since been certified diamond.

Eminem also featured on Rihanna's song 'Numb' from her 2012 album Unapologetic, while their mammoth 2013 single 'Monster' went on to win a Grammy award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

In August 2014, they co-headlined 'The Monster Tour, a joint mini-tour of the US comprising of six dates which became one of the highest-grossing tours of 2014 in North America.