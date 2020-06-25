Eminem responds after Diddy’s network calls him out over leaked diss

Eminem responds after Revolt TV reacts to his leaked diss. Picture: Getty

Detroit rapper Eminem has issued a statement after Diddy's network, Revolt TV, responded to his leaked song diss.

Eminem has responded after Revolt TV reacted to his verse that leaked from an unreleased version of Conway The Machine's song "Bang".

On Wednesday (Jun 24) Em spoke out following an old song leak in a statement released on Twitter.

In the statement, the 47-year-old rapper specifically responded to Diddy's network Revolt TV.

Taking to Twitter, Em shared the statement which began "I agree with Revolt...this is an unnecessary distraction".

The statement continued "I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back."

"Stuff that I never intended to release continues to leak from the huge WeTransfer hack."

The Detroit rapper continued "I don't have any issues with Revolt...I'd actually welcome the opportunity to work with them on some positive things and turn this in a different direction."

The statement came after Revolt reacted to his leaked verse where he raps "F*ck Revolt".

In the unofficial version of "Bang," Em said, "Shout to Puffy Combs, but f*ck Revolt/Y’all are like a f*cked up remote/Now I get it why our button’s broke/’Cause you pressing him but do nothing though, especially when it comes to punches thrown."

The music cable network responded with a statement on Instagram, writing "F*ck you too Eminem" which lead to Em acknowledging his wrong doings and eventually apologised.

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA