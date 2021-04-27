Eminem NFT collection: 'Shady Con' digital assets, where to buy & more

Eminem NFT collection: 'Shady Con' digital assets, where to buy & more. Picture: Getty

What is included in Eminem's NFT collection? Where is it available to purchase? Here's everything we know about the rapper's NFTs.

Eminem has launched his non-fungible token (NFT) collectibles game, offering his fans a chance to get their hands on three types of NFTs on Nifty Gateway.

Each design of the NFT was carefully created by the Detroit rapper. The "Lose Yourself" rapper is selling his own digital blockchain collectible assets.

During Eminem's NFT announcement. he revealed that he’s been a collector for years and he began collecting with cassette tapes.

In a statement on his official website, it reads: “I’ve been collecting since I was a kid, everything from comic books to baseball cards to toys, as well as every rap album on cassette I could get my hands on,” Em explained.

Eminem revealed he has been a collector for years, first starting with cassette tapes. Picture: Getty

“Not much has changed for me as an adult…I’ve attempted to re-create some of those collections from that time in my life, and I know I’m not alone,” he added.

The hip-hop phenomenon further said: I wanted to give this drop the same vibe of, ‘Oh, man I gotta get just that one or maybe even the whole set!’ It’s been a lot of fun coming up with ideas from my own collecting passion" according to Bitcoin.

But what comes in Eminem's NFT collection? and where can I buy it?