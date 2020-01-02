Mariah Carey’s Twitter account tweets about Eminem’s "little penis" after hacking

Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked, sharing explicit slurs and tweets trolling Eminem. Picture: Getty

The singer has been embroiled in a public feud with the rapper for years.

Mariah Carey woke up from a New Year's Eve nap to find her Twitter account had been hacked and was tweeting a number of explicit posts - including jabs at Eminem.

Fans were left confused after Mariah, 49, began tweeting about her long-time rival, 4. The first tweet read "Eminem can still hold this p***y…" while a second tweet wrote, "Eminem has a little penis."

"I take a freaking nap and this happens?" tweeted Carey after sleeping through the incident. Picture: Getty

It was clear that the singer had been hacked, as tweets before the Eminem aimed messages contained offensive racial slurs and explicit language.

"Merry Christmas You Dumb A** N***as!!" one of the since-deleted tweets read, while another said, "#n***a legalize the word for 2020 u f**king c**n f**ks".

Mariah was asleep during the entire debacle, it appears, as the songstress later responded by tweeting, "I take a freaking nap and this happens?"

Mariah woke up to a shock on New Years after her Twitter account was hacked. Picture: Twitter

Mariah and Eminem have been embroiled in a long-running feud since 2002 when Eminem rapped about her in one if his songs. The pair traded diss tracks, including Mariah's 2003 hit 'Obsessed'.

Nick Cannon, Mariah's ex-husband, and Eminem recently reignited the feud after Eminem took aim at Cannon and Mariah during his feature on 'Lord Above', a track from Fat Joe and Dre’s new album, ‘Family Ties’.

Cannon responded with his own diss, claiming Eminem paid off a chauffeur not to release an alleged tape of him performing oral sex on a man.