Mariah Carey’s Twitter account tweets about Eminem’s "little penis" after hacking
2 January 2020, 15:28 | Updated: 2 January 2020, 15:32
The singer has been embroiled in a public feud with the rapper for years.
Mariah Carey woke up from a New Year's Eve nap to find her Twitter account had been hacked and was tweeting a number of explicit posts - including jabs at Eminem.
Fans were left confused after Mariah, 49, began tweeting about her long-time rival, 4. The first tweet read "Eminem can still hold this p***y…" while a second tweet wrote, "Eminem has a little penis."
It was clear that the singer had been hacked, as tweets before the Eminem aimed messages contained offensive racial slurs and explicit language.
"Merry Christmas You Dumb A** N***as!!" one of the since-deleted tweets read, while another said, "#n***a legalize the word for 2020 u f**king c**n f**ks".
Mariah was asleep during the entire debacle, it appears, as the songstress later responded by tweeting, "I take a freaking nap and this happens?"
Mariah and Eminem have been embroiled in a long-running feud since 2002 when Eminem rapped about her in one if his songs. The pair traded diss tracks, including Mariah's 2003 hit 'Obsessed'.
Nick Cannon, Mariah's ex-husband, and Eminem recently reignited the feud after Eminem took aim at Cannon and Mariah during his feature on 'Lord Above', a track from Fat Joe and Dre’s new album, ‘Family Ties’.
Cannon responded with his own diss, claiming Eminem paid off a chauffeur not to release an alleged tape of him performing oral sex on a man.