What is Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge song and what are the best fan videos?

Eminem has launched the #GodzillaChallenge and it's sparked a viral video craze that's sweeping social media.

Eminem's latest album 'Music To Be Murdered By' spawned several big singles, including 'Those Kinda Nights' featuring Ed Sheeran, but it's another track from the album which has now sparked a viral challenge on social media.

Marshall Mathers recently shared a video on his own Instagram account where he li-synced the words to his track 'Godzilla', which also features late rapper Juice Wrld and called on fans to try and copy him.

Eminem's heating up social media with his viral #GodzillaChallenge. Picture: Getty

Writing on alongside his Instagram video Emine wrote, '“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @trillervids #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites.'

Naturally, the internet went wild and the #GodzillaChallenge was born, so here's everything you need to know about it...

What is Eminem's #GodzillaChallenge song?

The #GodzillaChallenge uses Eminem's own song 'Godzilla', featuring Juice Wrld, which is taken from his new album 'Music To Be Murdered By'.

How do I do the #GodzillaChallenge?

If you wanna get involved and record your own #GodzillaChallenge, you can use the same app Eminem did, called Triller, and all you need to do is record yourself miming to the fast part of the song.

The #GodzillaChallenge part of the song begins at 2 minutes 57 seconds when Eminem raps the lyrics, "Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em".

Where can I watch #GodzillaChallenge videos?

People started uploading their videos across social media on Instagram and Twitter using the #GodzillaChallenge hashtag and here are some of the best so far...

