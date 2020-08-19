Eminem fans worried as ‘RIP Eminem’ hashtag trends on Twitter

19 August 2020, 11:28 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 13:48

Eminem fans worried as ‘RIP Eminem’ hashtag trends on Twitter. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Rapper Eminem's fans are panicked by the hashtag #RIPEminem, as it trends on Twitter.

By Tiana Williams

Eminem's fans have expressed their shock and worry after being met with a shocking hashtag on Twitter. #RIPEminem was trending, leading many to believe the Detroit hip-hop legend had passed away.

While fans were panicking and trying to find out what had happened to their icon, it turned out to be a false alarm sparked by one outrageous tweet.

The tweet which sparked the trend as from a Twitter user, who goes by the name @levicumsock, who allegedly wrote, "I have killed Eminem." 

In reaction to the tweet, many fans were shocked and saddened by what they thought was news.

A Twitter user wrote that they "killed Eminem", sparking the hashtag RIPEminem
A Twitter user wrote that they "killed Eminem", sparking the hashtag RIPEminem. Picture: Twitter

Out of worry and fear, Em's fans began to frantically tweet, questioning whether Eminem is really dead, while using the hashtag.

After the 47-year-old rappers fans discovered it was a joke and fake news, they expressed their frustration of being fooled.

Other fans were angry at the attempt of someone joking about such a sensitive topic.

One Twitter user wrote ""#ripeminem dont yall dare do a hashtag like this ever again. made my damn heart drop", while another wrote "Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time".

However, some fans were able to take the hashtag with a pinch of salt, and even turn it into a humorous trend.

Anthony Fantano, shared a photoshop job of himself on Facetime with Ellen Degeneres to shut down the rumours of Em's death. "#ripeminem Eminem Alive We Are FaceTiming," he tweeted.

See other fans reactions to the #ripeminem hashtag below.

