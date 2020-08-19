Eminem fans worried as ‘RIP Eminem’ hashtag trends on Twitter
19 August 2020, 11:28 | Updated: 19 August 2020, 13:48
Rapper Eminem's fans are panicked by the hashtag #RIPEminem, as it trends on Twitter.
Eminem's fans have expressed their shock and worry after being met with a shocking hashtag on Twitter. #RIPEminem was trending, leading many to believe the Detroit hip-hop legend had passed away.
Snoop Dogg reveals his top ten favourite rappers after excluding Eminem
While fans were panicking and trying to find out what had happened to their icon, it turned out to be a false alarm sparked by one outrageous tweet.
The tweet which sparked the trend as from a Twitter user, who goes by the name @levicumsock, who allegedly wrote, "I have killed Eminem."
In reaction to the tweet, many fans were shocked and saddened by what they thought was news.
Out of worry and fear, Em's fans began to frantically tweet, questioning whether Eminem is really dead, while using the hashtag.
After the 47-year-old rappers fans discovered it was a joke and fake news, they expressed their frustration of being fooled.
Other fans were angry at the attempt of someone joking about such a sensitive topic.
One Twitter user wrote ""#ripeminem dont yall dare do a hashtag like this ever again. made my damn heart drop", while another wrote "Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time".
However, some fans were able to take the hashtag with a pinch of salt, and even turn it into a humorous trend.
Anthony Fantano, shared a photoshop job of himself on Facetime with Ellen Degeneres to shut down the rumours of Em's death. "#ripeminem Eminem Alive We Are FaceTiming," he tweeted.
#ripeminem— WAPthony WAPtano (@theneedledrop) August 18, 2020
Eminem Alive We Are FaceTiming pic.twitter.com/nDy6UPYHAL
See other fans reactions to the #ripeminem hashtag below.
explains alot #ripeminem pic.twitter.com/US2giHfx29— Winnie harlow's side nigga (@onkgoworldwide) August 19, 2020
Why is #ripeminem trending he is alive stop doing this it’s 2020 aka the worst year of all time pic.twitter.com/GCdW8ddMhb— MoThaGod (@MoThaGod1) August 18, 2020
#ripeminem gone too soon, but the legend will forever live on🤘🏼😔🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/TzsYMsLXso— Joe (@420Joemama69) August 18, 2020
Me after seeing why #ripeminem was trending after thinking he was dead: pic.twitter.com/v7pDT94Hxr— shanice (@shanice74004664) August 18, 2020
#ripeminem I will miss u my beautiful snac pic.twitter.com/boqlxE6Rlv— Freddie👑 (@Finthechatf) August 18, 2020
Stop playing with my emotions #ripeminem pic.twitter.com/je7IiUF8KC— It Wasn’t me (in shaggy’s voice) (@if_only_1) August 18, 2020
What's your thoughts? Let us know @CapitalXTRA