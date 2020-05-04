DJ Khaled hilariously shuts down woman twerking on his Instagram Live

DJ Khaled reacts to awkward encounter with female fan on his IG Live. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Producer DJ Khaled has hilariously reacted to a female fan attempting to twerk for him on IG Live.

DJ Khaled made it clear that he did not want women twerking on his IG Live when a fan attempted to amaze the married producer with her dancing skills.

On Thursday (May 3) the 44-year-old producer took to Instagram Live, where he had a conversation with fellow producer Timbaland about life in quarantine. He was then met with an unexpected encounter after opening his IG Live to his fans.

After the woman was accepted for Khaled's IG Live, she woman repositioned the camera to focus on her bum, with tiny shorts on.

Khaled was taken by surprise by the visuals and said: ‘Oh s**t, oh s**t,’ while he was in total shock.

DJ Khaled covers his eyes while a female fan attempts to twerk for him on IG Live. Picture: Instagram

The fan then began twerking which prompted Khaled to respectfully beg: ‘No, no, don’t do that!’

Despite Khaled trying to shut it down, the twerker went to find a water bottle before returning and pouring water all over her bum.

Khaled continued to plead: ‘I got a family. It’s all love. Just talk to me normal. Talk to me normal,’ however, the fan refused to listen and continued twerking.

After covering his eyes, Khaled decided he'd had enough and eventually removed her from the live, saying: ‘Nah I can’t. I can’t.’

The "I'm The One" producer later uploaded a video of the iG Live on his feed and wrote: ‘I have love for everyone please take it easy when I’m on fan luv ig luv.'

DJ khaled made it clear he's not trying to mess up his family, as he's happily married to Nicole Tuck and they share two sons, Ashad, three, and Aalam, just three months.