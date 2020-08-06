Diddy's son Christian Combs injured in car crash with drunk driver

Christian Combs was involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty

The son of Diddy and the late Kim Porter has spoken out after his red Ferarri was totalled in a car crash on Tuesday night.

Diddy's son Christian Combs has spoken out for the first time since being involved in a car crash with a drunk driver.

On Tuesday night (Aug 4), the 22-year-old sustained minor injuries after a Tesla crashed into his red Ferrari in Beverly Hills. Thankfully, Combs didn't need to be taken to hospital, but his car was totalled.

According to TMZ, the man driving the Tesla was speeding down Sunset Boulevard before he lost control and smashed into the back of Christian’s car.

Christian Combs (pictured here with his father Diddy) was involved in a car crash in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty

The driver was reportedly made to take a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUI.

Yesterday (Aug 5), Combs took to Instagram to speak out on the incident and assure his followers that he was okay.

"IM GOOD !!! Thank you GOD," he wrote alongside a photo of himself with a plaster across his cheek, "thank you to everybody who reached out! Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes !!

"I was hit by a drunk driver ! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE," he wrote, before adding, "now back in the stu!!"

Christian is the son of Diddy, 50, and Kim Porter, who tragically died of pneumonia in November 2018 aged 47.

Last week, Christian posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram. "I Love you and I miss you so much mommy I know you in heaven shining down on me," he wrote alongside a childhood picture of the pair.