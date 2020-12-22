Diddy surprises his mother with $1 million and a Bentley for her birthday
22 December 2020, 13:57 | Updated: 22 December 2020, 14:00
The hip-hop mogul also threw a huge birthday bash for his mother, Janice's 80th.
Diddy gifted his mother Janice with $1million and a new Bentley for her 80th birthday at a fancy dinner in Los Angeles.
On Monday (Dec 21) the hip-hop mogul, 51, showed out by presenting his mother, Janice, with the big money cheque in front of guests at her birthday celebrations.
In a video circulating social media, Diddy can be seen leading his mother outside, where he did the big reveal of her brand new car. Not just any car, but a flashy Bentley.
A guest of the party stood outside when the luxury vehicle was gifted to Janice, and shouted: 'She's got a new Bentley and a mili in her left hand!' in the video.
Janice appeared to be shocked and overfilled with joy by the gifts from her son in a clip captioned: 'When you give you mom a $1million check for her birthday [heart] @diddy.'
Diddy's mother was dressed in a gorgeous sequin silver dress with a plunging neckline, matched with gold necklaces and other jewellery.
She gave Diddy a massive hug as many people watched the surprise in awe.
Diddy held the birthday bash at a Los Angeles mansion. The rapper took to Instagram to share clips of the special moments from the night.
His IG story showed him leading his mother down stairs, which had been covered in festive Christmas decorations.
Diddy and his mother sat down at a dinner table covered with red roses and candles which appeared to have been set for around 40 guests.
Diddy gave thanks to his 'kind' and 'vivacious' mother in a heartfelt speech around the dinner table.
In an Instagram post Diddy uploaded to Instagram, he shared a photo of his mother with a sweet message.
The star wrote "I only exist because of this beautiful, hardworking, loving, hilarious, ass-whooping, always telling me the truth, genuine, smart, fly absolutely amazing Black Goddess Queen!!"
"Happy 80th Birthday to the best mother in the world! Love you forever and ever! ❤️... and this is actually her at 80 ... no filter ... no edit 🖤!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY #MAMACOMBS ❤️".
