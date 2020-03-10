Diddy recalls untold Biggie retirement story that lead him to record 'Hypnotize'

10 March 2020, 13:06

Diddy recalls the inspiring story leading up to the making of 'Hynotize'
Diddy recalls the inspiring story leading up to the making of 'Hynotize'. Picture: Getty

Hip-Hop mogul Diddy has revealed the story behind what lead up to Biggie's hit single "Hypnotize".

In light of 23 years since the legendary late rapper The Notorious B.I.G passed away, Diddy has payed tribute to his long lost friend on Instagram.

Juice WRLD was the Tupac or Biggie of his generation, says rapper G Herbo

During his tribute, Diddy revealed a priceless inspiring story about Biggie Smalls almost giving up and retiring from rap. However, he triumphed his doubtful state with the encouragement of Diddy.

On Monday (Mar 9) Diddy posted a tribute to Biggie, detailing a significant moment they shared when the "Juicy" rapper almost gave up on his rap career.

"Big was the perfect artist," says Diddy on the throwback picture of himself and the rapper. "This candid moment when BIG was having writers block."

"This only happened to him once. He was talking about retiring. And I’m basically just tell him to stop talking crazy and that he was the greatest of all time."

"Then he went in and made hypnotize!". He added "True story 🖤 #badboysforlife WE WILL NEVER STOP!!!!! #wemissyouBIG ❤️".

Biggie's song "Hypnotize" was the final song released by the rapper before his death.

"Hypnotize" was co-produced by Diddy and went on to become one of Big's most popular records to date. Listen to the song above.

