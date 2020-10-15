Diddy spotted kissing Brian Austin Green's ex-girlfriend Tina Louise

Diddy spotted kissing Brian Austin Green's ex-girlfriend Tina Louise. Picture: Getty

The music mogul previously dated Lori Harvey after his split with Cassie.

Diddy has been spotted kissing model Tina Louise, the ex-girlfriend of Megan Fox's estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

The music mogul, 50, and the heavily-tattooed Australian bombshell, 39, were seen looking very loved-up on the beach in Malibu on Tuesday (13 Oct) in pictures obtained by the Daily Mail.

Diddy was spotted kissing model Tina Louise on the beach in Malibu. Picture: Getty

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Tina packed on some serious PDA as they laid out on the sand together. Tina were a high-cut bikini while Diddy donned a white t-shirt and black bucket hat.

The surprising coupling comes after Tina is thought to have parted ways with 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. The pair began dating in June 2020 after Green's split from estranged wife Megan Fox.

Green and Fox were married for ten years before he confirmed their split back in May. They share three sons: Noah, eight, Bodhi, six, and Journey, four.

Model Tina Louise previously dated 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. Picture: Getty

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green announced their split back in May. Picture: Getty

Two months after announcing their split, Megan, 34, went public with her new relationship with 30-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

The pair were spotted kissing in June and fuelled romance rumours further after Megan appeared in his steamy music video for his song 'Bloody Valentine'.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood actress revealed that she has introduced the rapper to her children. "Megan thought it was a natural step, since they are getting more serious," a source told People.

"They are in a committed relationship and it's not just a fling. They are planning a future together."

Meanwhile, Diddy appears to have moved on from ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey, stepdaughter of Steve Harvey. The rapper split from his long-term girlfriend Cassie in 2018.