MTV's Punk'd is coming back for a brand new series

Chance The Rapper will host the reboot, which will be broadcast on new mobile streaming service Quibi.

Get ready for a huge hit nostalgia - Punk'd is returning to our screens for a brand new series.

The reboot of the iconic show will be presented by Grammy Award winner Chance The Rapper, taking over the reigns from previous host Ashton Kutcher.

Punk'd will be broadcast Quibi, a new mobile streaming service which is set to launch on 6th April 2020.

Chance The Rapper will host the show, which was previously fronted by Ashton Kutcher. Picture: Getty

The Chicago rapper tweeted about his new job with a trailer to the new show. "I got a new job. I'm hosting PUNK'D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE," Chance tweeted.

In the short trailer, Megan Thee Stallion appears be Chance's first victim during a prank involving an escaped gorilla.

Punk'd first premiered in 2003 on MTV with Kutcher at the helm, and aired for eight seasons before ending in 2007. The original show saw Kutcher prank celebrities including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Simpson.

I got a new job. I’m hosting PUNK’D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE pic.twitter.com/j616DdUro1 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 24, 2020

According to reports each episode of Punk'd will run 10 minutes.

The new gig marks Chance's latest appearance on a streaming platform since his judging role on 2019's Netflix show 'Rhythm + Flow'.