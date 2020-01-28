MTV's Punk'd is coming back for a brand new series

28 January 2020, 14:28

The new season of Punk'd will be broadcast on Quibi, a new mobile streaming service.
The new season of Punk'd will be broadcast on Quibi, a new mobile streaming service. Picture: MTV/Getty

Chance The Rapper will host the reboot, which will be broadcast on new mobile streaming service Quibi.

Get ready for a huge hit nostalgia - Punk'd is returning to our screens for a brand new series.

The Grammys 2020: Best dressed stars red carpet looks

The reboot of the iconic show will be presented by Grammy Award winner Chance The Rapper, taking over the reigns from previous host Ashton Kutcher.

Punk'd will be broadcast Quibi, a new mobile streaming service which is set to launch on 6th April 2020.

Chance The Rapper will host the show, which was previously fronted by Ashton Kutcher.
Chance The Rapper will host the show, which was previously fronted by Ashton Kutcher. Picture: Getty

The Chicago rapper tweeted about his new job with a trailer to the new show. "I got a new job. I'm hosting PUNK'D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE," Chance tweeted.

In the short trailer, Megan Thee Stallion appears be Chance's first victim during a prank involving an escaped gorilla.

Punk'd first premiered in 2003 on MTV with Kutcher at the helm, and aired for eight seasons before ending in 2007. The original show saw Kutcher prank celebrities including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Simpson.

Ashton Kutcher famously hosted the original version of the popular MTV show, which first premiered in 2003.
Ashton Kutcher famously hosted the original version of the popular MTV show, which first premiered in 2003. Picture: Getty

According to reports each episode of Punk'd will run 10 minutes.

The new gig marks Chance's latest appearance on a streaming platform since his judging role on 2019's Netflix show 'Rhythm + Flow'.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

More Artists

See more More Artists

Beyoncé

Beyoncé

Drake

Drake

Rihanna

Rihanna

Stormzy

Stormzy

Trending

Snoop Dogg hilariousy reacts to not being invited to the Roc Nation Brunch

Snoop Dogg posts hilarious dog meme after being snubbed from the Roc Nation Brunch

Snoop Dogg

Kylie Jenner's Kobe Bryant tribute labelled "bad taste"

Kylie Jenner faces backlash for making Kobe Bryant helicopter comment "about herself"
Nicki Minaj's brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in jail

Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj jailed for raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter

Nicki Minaj

Chris Brown claimed that "he's still in love" and fans are convinced he's talking about Rihanna.

Chris Brown sparks Rihanna romance rumours after claiming he's "still in love"

Chris Brown

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj get into heated argument

Meek Mill & ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty separated after heated argument

Nicki Minaj