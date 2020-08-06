Bow Wow shoots his shot at DaniLeigh after her split with DaBaby

Bow Wow made it clear he was interested in DaniLeigh after she tweeted she was the "best gf". Picture: Getty/Instagram

The 'Like You' rapper made his interest in singer DaniLeigh clear amid reports she's split with DaBaby.

Just moments after he appeared to confirm their romance on his new song, DaBaby and his rumoured flame DaniLeigh are thought to have called time on their relationship.

It's unclear as to whether the split was amicable as both parties appear to have unfollowed each other on Instagram but, from her latest tweet, it seems 'Easy' singer Dani thinks she's the perfect partner.

DaniLeigh declared herself as "the best gf" after her rumoured split with former flame DaBaby. Picture: Instagram

"I’m the best gf. I’m loyal, loving, motivating, a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking, I ain’t boring, b***hhh I’m perfect," she declared in a tweet last week.

Soon enough, the tweet caught the attention of Bow Wow who was quick to shoot his shot at newly-single Dani.

"I know I said id never get married. But let me tell you… a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST …" wrote the 'Like You' rapper in response to Dani's declaration.

Bow Wow responded to DaniLeigh's tweeted suggesting he's ready to buy a wedding ring. Picture: Twitter

However, this interaction may not be as random as you think. Earlier this week, DaniLeigh took to Instagram to promote her new single 'Hold You,' which samples Bow Wow’s 2005 song 'Let Me Hold You' with Omarion.

"lol should I get bow wow on this," she captioned the video, as fans questioned whether the whole situation was simply a promotion tactic for the track.

Bow Wow responded to DaniLeigh's tweet where the called herself the ideal girlfriend. Picture: Getty

Last month, R&B singer Dani hinted that she and DaBaby had ended their relationship. "Before I land.. I wanna tell myself that this is a reset trip," wrote DaniLeigh on her Instagram Stories.

"What's not for me God will not allow... What I give love to should equally give back .. I'm giving all my love to myself, God, and to my family."I finished everything I need to.. album cover is done, my Movie is completed.. and my press looks crazy," she added.

"I worked so hard even in the process of being hurt.. I'm clearing my mind.. cleansing my soul.. and finding closure for myself.. I'm coming back home a new person."