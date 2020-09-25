Bow Wow’s newborn son looks “identical” to him in new photos

Bow Wow’s newborn son looks “identical” to him in new photos. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Bow Wow took to social media to share photos of his newborn son for the first time.

By Tiana Williams

Bow Wow has confirmed he has welcomed a little bundle of joy with Olivia Sky. The 33-year-old rapper revealed he has a newborn son on Twitter.

On Thursday (Sept 24) the "Let Me Hold You Down" rapper took to Twitter to share a photo if his little one - whom Bow calls 'Prince Bow'.

Bow Wow (born Shad Gregory Moss) posted a sweet photo of his mini me for the first time.

In the photo, Bow and Sky's son is pictured laying down while wearing an animal print baby grow. The newborn baby looks peacefully asleep, surrounded by a fluffy white and grey blanket.

Man you gone take all the girls. 🤴 pic.twitter.com/tOjqoxQFyu — Bow Wow (@smoss) September 24, 2020

The performer, who shared the photos across social media, added a prince emoji and blue heart to the adorable shot of his sleeping infant.

Bow Wow captioned the photo "Man you gone take all the girls." along with a king emoji.

In the photo Sky uploaded to her Instagram story, their son is seen holding a knitted bone while he peacefully lays down on fluffed up pillows.

The blanket Bow's little one is laying on featured a variety of different canine breeds

She called their little one her 'dawg for life' on her Instagram Story.

Olivia Sky shares adorable photo of hers and Bow Wow's son. Picture: Instagram

The newborn already looks much like Bow Wow, who is also a father to his nine-year-old daughter, Shai Moss, with ex Joie Chavis.

Prior to Bow Wow confiming that Olivia Sky's son is his, there were rumours that the pair were expecting a child together.

Sky confirmed that the child's father was Bow's, a while after saying she would not reveal the father to save herself 'a lot of' headaches.

Last Tuesday, Bow Wow teased that he had a secret son in a track, called 'Dealing With My Own Demons'.

On the track, Bow Wow raps: 'I don't know what to say / That's gonna be one of them talks we have face to face / I'm looking in his eyes, I'm trying to see me in 'em /

"I'm peeping on the swag and see the resemblance / Seen the boy three times, why would I lie? / Baby mom brings him through so we can spend some time"

"And if he's mine, I'm stepping up / Kobe set that example, you know I send my blessings up / I told you dealing with me was going to be hard to do (facts)."

