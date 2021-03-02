Bhad Bhabie & Dr. Phil: What did the star say about the Utah ranch facility?

Bhad Bhabie accuses Dr. Phil of sending teens to abusive Utah facility. Picture: Getty

Danielle Bregoli has detailed alleged misconduct from the rehabilitation facility Dr Phil had referred her to.

Bhad Bhabie has returned to social media to let fans know about the alleged misconduct at a rehabilitation facility, recommended to her by Dr Phil.

Bhad Bhabie – real name Danielle Bregoli – was known as the “Cash Me Ousside” due to her 2016 infamous appearance on The Dr. Phil Show.

The rapstress was then described as a “car-stealing, knife-wielding, twerking 13-year-old,” and she went on the show to seek advice from Dr. Phil.

Dr Phil recommended a rehabilitation ranch for troubled teens in Escalante, Utah, called Turn-About Ranch.

It's been a few years, Bhad Bhabie has returned to Instagram to reveal the terror she went through while she was at the ranch.

So, what did Bhad Bhabie say about the facility and Dr. Phil?