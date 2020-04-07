Will Smith & Tyra Banks relive iconic Fresh Prince scene during quarantine

Will Smith & Tyra Banks relive iconic Fresh Prince of Bel Air moment. Picture: PA

Will Smith has started a Snapchat show during quarantine and it's already provided us with an incredible throwback moment.

Will Smith in The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air is undoubtedly one of the greatest TV performances of the 90s. Throw in Uncle Phil, Carlton, Hilary and co and you've got yourselves one of the best shows ever.

But there's one iconic moment between a young Will Smith and his ex-girlfriend, played by a 19-year-old Tyra Banks, which never fails to make people smile and the pair just relived it on Will's new Snapchat show 'Will From Home'.

Will Smith and Trya Banks relive an iconic moment from classic 90s show Fresh Prince of Bel Ait. Picture: Getty

30 years after Will and Tyra filmed the brilliant scene where they argue with each other perfectly in sync, the duo rewatched it together during the current coronavirus lockdown and they still knew every word.

During the video below, Tyra admits, "That was my first acting job ever," before her mum hilariously interrupts her conversation with the 'Bad Boys 3' star in the background.

Check out the full clip from Will Smith's new Snapchat show 'Will At Home' below and let the nostalgia run wild!

