Tupac murder car: BMW rapper was killed in being auctioned for $1.75 million

The car Tupac got shot in is up for auction. Picture: Getty

The car late rapper Tupac was shot in is up for auction up at the whopping price of $1.75 million.

Tupac Shakur's BMW he was fatally shot in is now up for auction and the price has gone higher than when it was a few years ago.

According to Las Vegas dealership Celebrity Cars' latest listing, the black BMW 750Li car Tupac was shot several times in Las Vegas (Sept. 7, 1996) is on sale for $1.75 million.

The vehicle has been restored, with additional new tires and rims. The BMW has has a new shiny lick of paint. According to the sites listing, there is one indentation on the car from where a bullet went into it.

Aside from that, the vehicle is in great condition and drives well with around 121,043 miles on it already. The person who buys the car will be provided with documentation proving the authenticity of the vehicle.

On Sept. 7, 1996, Tupac was in the passenger seat of the car while Suge Knight was driving. The car was struck with multiple bullets in a drive-by shooting.

Tupac was shot four times by a 40 caliber rounds fired from a handgun, while Suge was lightly grazed in the head from a bullet. Shakur, 25, was struck in the chest, arm and thigh. Tupac was then rushed to the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada.

The legendary "Changes" rapper passed away a week after the shooting on Sept. 13, 1996. The murder still remains unsolved to this day.

After the murder, Las Vegas Police impounded the car and auctioned it before it was passed through several collectors. In 2017, the vehicle was up for auction in 2017 for $1.5 million.