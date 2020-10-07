Trey Songz says he's tested positive for coronavirus

The singer urged his followers to take the virus seriously.

Trey Songz has confirmed he'd tested positive for coronavirus, and he's urging his fans to take the pandemic seriously.

During an video posted on his Instagram, the 35-year-old 'Back Home' singer explained that he's been getting tested for the virus regularly over the last few months, but has now received a positive result.

"I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign," said Trey. Picture: Instagram/@treysongz

"Wassup, ya'll. Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19," began Trey.

"I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive."

He continued, "7.5 million Americans have contracted COVID. One out of a thousand black people have died from it. I will be taking this seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign."

"I’ve always taken it serious, and if you come into contact with COVID, please do the same," he urged. Picture: Instagram/@treysongz

The singer went on to urge his followers to take the virus seriously, explaining that he believes his grandfather's death earlier this year was coronavirus-related.

"I don’t know how many of y’all know but my grandfather passed earlier this year, and while it wasn’t said that it was COVID I do believe it was," said Trey. "I’ve always taken it serious, and if you come into contact with COVID, please do the same."

He added, "Don’t be like the president," referencing US President Donald Trump, who contracted the virus last week.

Meanwhile, Songz announced the upcoming release of his new album 'Back Home', which drops on Friday (9 Oct).