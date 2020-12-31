Lil Pump refuses to wear mask as he doesn't "believe in corona"

The 'Gucci Gang' rapper was recently kicked off a flight after refusing to wear a mask.

Lil Pump has claimed he "doesn't believe" in coronavirus just days after being banned from flying with JetBlue after refusing to wearing a mask.

The 'Gucci Gang' rapper, 20, was banned from the airline last week after refusing to follow their on-board protocols while flying from Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

And now, the rapper, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, boldly told reporters that he doesn't believe in 'corona' as he walked through Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (30 Dec.)

According to reports, representatives from JetBlue claimed Garcia became verbally abusive with the cabin crew during the aforementioned flight to Los Angeles last week.

The rapper allegedly took his mask off mid-flight and refused to put it back on, before airline staff called LAX airport to request police officers be on standby when landing. No arrest was made.

JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said, "On December 27, a customer flying from Fort Lauderdale to Los Angeles became verbally abusive with crew members after being asked multiple times and refusing to comply with JetBlue’s face covering policy.

"Law enforcement was asked to meet the flight to assist our crew members in notifying the customer his return reservation was canceled and he is no longer welcome to fly on JetBlue."