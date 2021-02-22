Krept announces split with long-term girlfriend Sasha Ellese

Krept announces split with long-term girlfriend Sasha Ellese. Picture: Getty

The rapper revealed he is no longer in a relationship with his long-term girlfriend and child's mother, Sasha Ellese.

Krept has announced that he and his long-term girlfriend Sasha Ellese have broken up.

On Monday (Feb 22), Krept - from the British rap duo Krept and Konan - revealed that he has split with his girlfriend of three years Sasha.

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old rapper announced the news, writing: "We feel like we was so public with you guys we thought we should let u guys know. But me and sash have been friends for a while now and amazing co parents to nals."

Offering reasoning behind their split, Krept continued " Alot changed during lockdown and since having nals and we just became good friends. But we are all good etc".

Krept reveals he and Sasha are no longer in a relationship. Picture: Twitter

In another tweet, the "G Love" rapper wrote "(Ps i feel like peoples assumptions would be that i did something lol no."

"but yeah we been friends for a minute and its still love & good vibes, even celebrated valentines etc but we are only friends."

The rapper added "We just felt we had to do this in private and give it time before we told u".

Krept reveals it's "still love and good vibes" after revealing the break up with Sasha Ellese. Picture: Twitter

Krept and Sasha welcomed their daughter, Nala Johnson, on June 11, 2020. In an Instagram post at the time, Krept shared a photo of him hugging Sasha after she had a water birth at home.

‘Nala ❤️😍She was born Thursday at 8:25pm🥰 i cant even explain the feeling but its the best feeling in the world,’ Krept wrote.

He continued '‘Watching sasha go through all that pain I fell in love with her all over again x10 so proud of her. Thanks for all the support and prayers throughout the pregnancy. My daughter is healthy, happy and beautiful ❤️❤️’.

Sasha Ellese shares a sweet family photo from their trip to Jamaica. Picture: Instagram

YouTuber and Businesswoman Sasha Ealso uploaded a vlog of her birth on her YouTube channel. She wrote in the description, "On June 11th 2020 at 20:25 weighing 9lbs 4oz our princess was born."

Krept and Sasha initially made their pregnancy announcement by unboxing a tiny closet filled with pink baby items during his birthday party.

The rapper captioned his post, "Today im celebrating life, not only 30 years of mine but also my baby girl who will be here in 4 months. I thought today is the best day to let you guys know as I celebrate my 30th."

While the pair are no longer together, Krept has made it clear they are in a good space and are working well together at co-parenting for Nala.