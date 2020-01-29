Jhené Aiko new album 'Chilombo': release date, songs, lyrics, features & more
29 January 2020, 15:08 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 15:10
The R&B songstress is getting ready to drop the follow-up to 2017's 'Trip'.
Jhené Aiko is readying her third studio album 'Chilombo', almost two years after dropping her psychedelic record 'Trip'.
The R&B songstress, 31, has already dropped the steamy single 'P*$$y Fairy (OTW)' and the introspective 'None Of Your Concern' in recent weeks, which are both expected to appear on the album.
Here's everything we know about Jhené's new album 'Chilombo'.
When is the album dropping?
In January 2019, Jhené revealed that her forthcoming album 'Chilombo' will drop some time in February.
The singer revealed the news in a video for her new single 'Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)', during which various facts popped up on the screen.
What does 'Chilombo' mean?
The title of Jhené'd third studio album comes from her surname - her full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo.
Jhené is pronounced 'Juh-Nay' and Aiko is pronounced 'Eye-Ko'.
What songs are on the album?
Jhené is yet to confirm an full tracklist for 'Chilombo', but her latest single 'Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)' is expected to appear on there.
She also dropped the stand-alone single 'None Of Your Concern' featuring Big Sean at the end of last year, which could also appear on the album.
What are the album's stand-out lyrics?
The lyrics to Jhené's latest single 'Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)' are as follows:
[Intro]
Ooh-wee, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, ah, yeah
[Verse]
I know you love f*ckin' me (F*ckin' me, fuckin' me)
I can tell by the way you in love with me (Love with me)
You can't get enough of me, yeah
Well, I guess it's lookin' like you stuck with me
[Refrain]
'Cause I got you sprung off in the spring time
F*ck all your free time
You don't need no me time
That's you and me time
We be gettin' so loud
That d*ck make my soul smile
That d*ck make me so damn proud
Now lay your head down on the pillow
Turn the lights down real low
I want you to say my name
Close your eyes and let your feels go
Now you're gettin' real close
Baby, I am on the way
[Pre-Chorus]
Now that I've got you right here
I won't let you down, down
[Chorus]
Don't be surprised, baby, it's just me (Just me)
Don't be surprised, boy, when I bust it wide
I hypnotize you with this p*ssy (P*ssy)
Now you feel like you can fly
[Refrain]
I got you sprung off in the spring time
F*ck all your free time
You don't need no me time
That's you and me time
We be gettin' so loud
That d*ck make my soul smile
That d*ck make me so proud, ooh, oh
Now lay your head down on the pillow
I'ma fuck you real slow
Need to hear you say my name
Close your eyes and let your feels go
Now you're gettin' real close
Baby, I am on the way
[Pre-Chorus]
Now that I've got you right here
I won't let you down, down
[Chorus]
Don't be surprised, baby, it's just me (Just me)
Don't be surprised, boy, when I bust it wide
I hypnotize you with this p*ssy (P*ssy)
Now you feel like you can fly
[Outro]
I got you sprung off in the spring time
F*ck all your free time
You don't need no me time
That's you and me time
We be gettin' so loud
That d*ck make my soul smile
That d*ck make me so proud, ooh, oh