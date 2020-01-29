Jhené Aiko new album 'Chilombo': release date, songs, lyrics, features & more

The singer revealed the news in a video for her new single 'Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)', during which various facts popped up on the screen.

The title of Jhené'd third studio album comes from her surname - her full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo.

She also dropped the stand-alone single 'None Of Your Concern' featuring Big Sean at the end of last year, which could also appear on the album.

Jhené is yet to confirm an full tracklist for 'Chilombo', but her latest single 'Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)' is expected to appear on there.

What are the album's stand-out lyrics?

The lyrics to Jhené's latest single 'Pu$$y Fairy (OTW)' are as follows:

[Intro]

Ooh-wee, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, ah, yeah



[Verse]

I know you love f*ckin' me (F*ckin' me, fuckin' me)

I can tell by the way you in love with me (Love with me)

You can't get enough of me, yeah

Well, I guess it's lookin' like you stuck with me



[Refrain]

'Cause I got you sprung off in the spring time

F*ck all your free time

You don't need no me time

That's you and me time

We be gettin' so loud

That d*ck make my soul smile

That d*ck make me so damn proud

Now lay your head down on the pillow

Turn the lights down real low

I want you to say my name

Close your eyes and let your feels go

Now you're gettin' real close

Baby, I am on the way



[Pre-Chorus]

Now that I've got you right here

I won't let you down, down



[Chorus]

Don't be surprised, baby, it's just me (Just me)

Don't be surprised, boy, when I bust it wide

I hypnotize you with this p*ssy (P*ssy)

Now you feel like you can fly



[Refrain]

I got you sprung off in the spring time

F*ck all your free time

You don't need no me time

That's you and me time

We be gettin' so loud

That d*ck make my soul smile

That d*ck make me so proud, ooh, oh

Now lay your head down on the pillow

I'ma fuck you real slow

Need to hear you say my name

Close your eyes and let your feels go

Now you're gettin' real close

Baby, I am on the way



[Pre-Chorus]

Now that I've got you right here

I won't let you down, down



[Chorus]

Don't be surprised, baby, it's just me (Just me)

Don't be surprised, boy, when I bust it wide

I hypnotize you with this p*ssy (P*ssy)

Now you feel like you can fly



[Outro]

I got you sprung off in the spring time

F*ck all your free time

You don't need no me time

That's you and me time

We be gettin' so loud

That d*ck make my soul smile

That d*ck make me so proud, ooh, oh