Alex Rodriguez roasted over emotional Coldplay tribute to Jennifer Lopez after split

After ongoing split rumours, the pair have confirmed that they're "better off as friends".

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have announced that they're splitting up, and it looks like Alex is dealing with the break-up in a very relatable way.

After recent speculation, the pair confirmed that they are indeed separating as a couple in a joint statement to USA Today. "We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they began.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The 'On The Floor' singer, 51, and the former baseball star, 45, had been in a relationship since 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

Despite the break-up sounding pretty amicable, it appears ARod is getting pretty deep in his feels. He took to Instagram this week with a video of him listening to Coldplay's iconic tear-jerker 'Fix You' while looking at photographs of his former beau.

As the song blared out of his speakers, Alex panned the camera over photos of Jennifer and an image of their names written in the sand inside a love heart. He even tagged Lopez in the video.

Social media, as expected had a field day. "Arod’s Instagram story is sending me to the MOON right now. All the photos. The Coldplay playing in the background," tweeted one user.

"Arod uploading an Instagram story yesterday showing photos of him and Jlo while Coldplay plays in the background and then announcing their breakup today is some STRONG middle school energy," wrote another.

JLo and Arod call it quits....Arod’s Instagram story sksjsks pic.twitter.com/oSE3S46jfb — Pull your mask up shorty (@sylviamphofe) April 15, 2021

arod’s instagram vs. j lo’s instagram is SENDING me pic.twitter.com/6KcQxx6mwx — Shaynizzle (@shaynizzl) April 15, 2021

arod listening to ‘fix you’ by coldplay after being dumped by jenny from the block pic.twitter.com/KX8TYe6JTb — Dooney & Broke (@uhhdouni) April 16, 2021

is arod okay pic.twitter.com/QAAn1zozh2 — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) April 15, 2021

It's ARod tagging JLo for me — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) April 15, 2021

arod got an altar for j lo.. he down bad right now 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/BuokA45ryR — 🇵🇷 (@moisturizednerd) April 15, 2021

The news of the splits comes week after representatives for the then-couple denied reports of a split and claimed the pair were working on their relationship.

"All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," they told TMZ, adding that their issues had "nothing to do with a third party".