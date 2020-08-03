Frank Ocean's brother Ryan Breaux, 18, reportedly dies in car crash

Frank Ocean's younger brother Ryan has reportedly died in a car crash. Picture: Getty/Instagram/blonded

Tributes for the 'Blonde' singer's brother pour in after authorities say two people died in the car accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Frank Ocean's brother Ryan Breaux is reported to have died in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday morning (2 Aug).

Tributes have poured in for the 18-year-old after ABC 7 reported that two people died in a fiery single-car collision in Thousand Oaks, California at around 1.30am.

Frank Ocean's 18-year-old brother, Ryan Breaux, has reportedly died in a car crash in California. Picture: Instagram/blonded

While authorities don't appear to have confirmed the identity of the victims, reports have claimed Ryan and his friend Zeek are the two people who died in the tragic accident.

According to the initial investigation, the car appear to have veered off the road and collided with a tree, forcing the vehicle to rip in half and burst into flames.

The car was reportedly in flames when Ventura County sheriff's deputies upon arrival and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are investigating into the cause of the crash.

Ocean has neither commented nor confirmed the death of his younger brother Ryan. Picture: Getty

In a press release, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said: "The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling south on Westlake Boulevard approaching Skelton Canyon Circle."

"The vehicle appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median."

Ventura County sheriff’s Deputy Wendell Campbell told told KTLA: "The speed limit is north of 45 mph," adding that the location in which the accident occurred is "a nice big stretch of road, so sometimes people do pick up speed."

Ocean, 32, has neither commented on nor confirmed his brother's reported death.

Tributes for the teen poured in on social media after reports surfaced of the accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ryan's loved ones at this time.

Rest in Paradise Ryan Breaux. We send our love and condolences to Frank to Katonya at this time💙 pic.twitter.com/6YVFttG7UF — Frank (@franktwts) August 2, 2020

rest in power ryan breaux. praying for frank and katonya to find peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VzxZwfA1ST — s 🇵🇷 (@nostalgicuItra) August 2, 2020

The second half of Futura Free will never feel the same. RIP Ryan Breaux 🕊 — 𝙜𝙚𝙘 🐸 (@SONOFNM) August 2, 2020

Ryan Breaux you was a good kid & always showed me love. see you up top ! pray for frank family



broken hearted 💔 — MADE IN TOKYO 🎌 (@madeintyo) August 2, 2020