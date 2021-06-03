Eminem 'Killer' (Remix) ft. Jack Harlow & Cordae lyrics meaning explained

Eminem 'Killer' (Remix) ft. Jack Harlow & Cordae lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

Shady enlisted the help of Jack Harlow and Cordae for the remix of his smash hit.

Seasoned rap vet Eminem has linked up with two of the hottest new gen rappers, Jack Harlow and Cordae, for the remix to his single 'Killer'.

The original track originally featured on the deluxe edition of his eleventh studio album Music to Be Murdered By at the end of 2020, with the new remix featuring Harlow and Cordae dropping a few months later.

"You know we had to do a remix, right?", tweeted Shady while previewing a snippet of the song. Check out the meaning behind some of the lyrics below.

I used to rock a toboggan / Headphones around my neck, tryna be like Shady - Here, Jack refers to the style of knitted beanie he used to wear when he was younger. The rapper has always been vocal about his idolisation of Eminem, telling GQ in 2020, "I remember when I was ten or eleven, I would wear a toboggan and hoodie and headphones around my neck, ‘cause I wanted to feel like him."

I put these diamonds in the ring like they was Shawn Michaels - Harlow is name-dropping Shawn Michaels, a world-renowned retired WWE wrestler who is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. Here, he compares the wrestling ring to the high-end jewellery he wears.

All she got is diamonds on her mind on some Uzi s**t - Cordae is referring to rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who implanted a $24 million diamond onto his forehead in early 2021. He chose to implant the jewel on his face rather than place it in a ring to avoid misplacing it.

I call it guillotine style 'cause even off the head, I decapitate - Eminem suggests that his freestyling skills are a force to be reckoned with. Note the use of double entendre - a guillotine is a machine used during executions for beheading, and "off the head" refers to the act of doing something unplanned.

[Intro: Eminem & Jack Harlow]

(Killer) Yeah

I'm a (Boy's crazy), I'm a cold-blooded (Killer)

Made all this money from doin' this (Yeah, look)

​d.a. got that dope



[Chorus: Eminem]

Now count it, five, ten, yeah, fifteen, twenty

Twenty-five, thirty, yeah, get the money

Throw it in the furnace, yeah, this s**t be funny

Earn it just to burn it, swag drip—



[Verse 1: Jack Harlow]

I used to rock a toboggan

Headphones around my neck, tryna be like Shady

Now the phone that's in my pocket seem to keep vibratin'

I got all these Ronnie Bennetts tryna be my baby

Tryna fiancé me

I take the steering wheel and drive them girls beyond crazy (Crazy)

I'm on a song with my idol

I'm a cold-blooded version of the song title

I put these diamonds in the ring like they was Shawn Michaels

I can't put the Louis V inside the wash cycle

I take this s**t to the cleaners

'Bout to cop me a Bimmer, I got a special demeanor

She was mine when I seen her, I'm gettin' meaner and meaner

Called the front desk and asked for a steamer

I'm a b**ch bagger, not a Twitch streamer

I'm eatin' pizza in Little Italy, damn, I used to hit Caesars

She 'bout to finish, but wait a minute, it gets deeper

Same kid just a bit sleeker

[Chorus: Eminem & Cordae]

Yeah, now count it, five, ten, yeah, fifteen, twenty

Twenty-five, thirty, yeah, get the money

Throw it in the furnace, yeah, this s**t be funny

Earn it just to burn it (Listen, uh)



[Verse 2: Cordae]

They say my killing's horrendous, "How he still in the business?"

Rich as hell and it's feelin' tremendous

Ma dukes chillin' in Venice, compliments of her eldest descendant

Give hell with these writtens, this s**t only propel my ascension

I held my position in any situation that's needed

This year I'm s**ttin' on n***as for the way we was treated

I see the impact of all my creations increasin'

My step in time with these Pantheons, it all was divine

I'm in this moment of my life where s**t is fallin' in line

And lookin' back, I swear to god, you'd think it all was designed

A true movie script, I can't really ever f**k no groupie b**ch

All she got is diamonds on her mind on some Uzi s**t

A whole generation of geniuses I'm influencin'

I only hang with real n***as who I'm congruent with

I manifest nothing less than the best outcome

Just watch my moves with this next album, n***a



[Chorus: Eminem]

Now count it, five, ten, yeah, fifteen, twenty

Twenty-five, thirty, yeah, get the money

Throw it in the furnace, yeah, this s**t be funny

Earn it just to burn it, swag drippin' from me

[Verse 3: Eminem]

My sentences are harsh, every single's bar's like a verdict

I say it with conviction, but this time you're not gonna serve it

But as soon as I read it, you know that you're about to get murdered

When I cap, it'll punish, then put you in a box like a juror (Haha)

If there's a rapper I haven't ate (Where?)

We ain't battled, either that or they won't collaborate

'Cause pad or paper freestyle will settle that debate (Yup)

I call it guillotine style 'cause even off the head, I decapitate

Yeah, b**ch, I go harder than Carter III (What?)

But I think your thottie just thought of me

She got a body and bottom like Cardi B

And she be stalking me like I was broccoli

I'm getting brain now like a lobotomy

You probably thinkin' you had that s**t in the bag like it's colostomy (What?)

It's a red alert, you better skrrt or try to get on my level first

b**ch, I'd had to shovel dirt and dig a hole to get on yours

You bum-bum (Haha), look at your broke a** (Yeah)

It's why you're a bum-bum (Why?) 'cause your s**t is so a** (Yeah)

Syllable gun-guns (Chk-chk), spits and goes "Hadoo" (Doo)

Only L that I ever took was when I lost Proof (Yeah)

Only time that I ever got served is that lawsuit when Ma sued (What?)

But, b**ch, get out of pocket and I might accost you (Accost you)

Homicides up the wazoo

(Chain) Chain gaudy, probably got more bodi-odi-odies than John do (John do)

Just called Snoop and I talked to him (What?), we all cool (Yeah)

Dre, me and the Dogg good, Doc, we got you

Got a castle with a solid gold floor (What?)

No I don't, I don't even got a boat nor

Do I got a chauffeur, but a lot to show for

You don't wanna f**k around and start no war (Nah)

Twenty more years, I could probably go for

Just like your lip and you got a cold sore

My s**t is like motherf**kin' herpes

You ain't ever gonna say I don't got it no more (b**ch)

Literally it's no quittin' me, you kiddin' me?

Dying laughing is the only way you're killing me

I'm getting rid of ya, get clapped like chlamydia

The wittiest, b**ch, I'll snap like a tibia

You wanna get silly with the bars? I'm frivolous

But I'm as gritty and litty as my city is

East side 'til I die, b**ch, I will rep 'til the end like a chameleon

Got a killer instinct with the pen's ink and they're in sync like a faucet

How the f**k do I even think of this ridiculous s**t?

I'm a quarter of a century deep and I can't be beat (Nah)

'Til the day me and the grim reap meet, I'm ten toes down 'til I'm six feet deep (What?)

Windows down in the Benz E jeep hollerin' at a bimbo, beep-beep-beep

She said she f**ks with the M-T-B to the M-B: Side B Slim CD

I can see why you envy me, you get no a** like an empty seat (Haha)

So this s**t comes with a warning for all of you punks and you corny

Little f**ks, I woke up on my f**k s**t this morning

[Chorus: Eminem]

Now count it, five, ten, yeah, fifteen, twenty

Twenty-five, thirty, yeah, get the money

Throw it in the furnace, yeah, this s**t be funny

Earn it just to burn it, swag drippin' from me



[Outro: Eminem & Jack Harlow]

Yeah, I'm a (Killer)

Yeah, I'm a what? I'm a cold-blooded (Killer)