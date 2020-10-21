Eminem fans shocked after rare first performance video resurfaces

Eminem fans shocked after rare first performance video resurfaces. Picture: Getty

A resurfaced video shows a young Eminem rapping on stage early in his career.

Eminem is often referred to one of the greatest of all time within the Hip-Hop/Rap scene, with many praising him for his epic performances.

However, every artists starts from somewhere – and now incredibly rare footage of Em's first performance resurfaced re-emerged this week.

The video shows a very young Eminem performing as an underground MC from Detroit, to a small crowd.

Although it may not be the very first time Em performed, the video remains one of the earliest performances caught on camera.

This footage in particular was uploaded by Random Clips in 2017, revealing the live concert took place alongside D12 in 1996 – this was three years before Eminem signed a deal with Dr. Dre.

Em, who is roughly about 24 years old in this video clip, performs beside his rap crew D12 for a small crowd outdoors.

The Detroit rapper raps the main parts to the song, while D12 offered ad-libs. In the video, the attendees can be seen bobbing their heads to Eminem as he raps.

Em spits the lyrics: "Wearing visors, sunglasses and disguises/‘Cause my split personality is having an identity crisis/I'm Dr. Hyde and Mr. Jekyll, disrespectful"

"Hearing voices in my head while these whispers echo/(Murder-murder, redrum)/Brain size of a bread crumb/Which drug will I end up dead from/Inebriated ‘til my stress is alleviated"

"How in the f*ck can Eminem and Shady be related?," the MC spits alongside D12's Bizarre.

Those who are fans of Em, know the single he performed titled "Low Down Dirty".

The song appeared on the 1997 Slim Shady EP which is reportedly what caught Dr. Dre's interest in the young Detroit rapper early on.

Eminem has gone on to achieve great things within his music career ever since. Last week, it was revealed Eminems hit single, "Lose Yourself" hit 1B streams on Spotify.

