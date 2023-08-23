Win Tickets To The Big 3 Championship
23 August 2023, 15:00
Answer our question below to be in with a chance to win tickets to the Big 3 Championship at the O2 Arena London on August 26th.
We're giving you the chance to win tickets to the Big 3 Championship at the O2 Arena London this Saturday on August 26th.
Hosted by legendary rapper Ice Cube, The BIG3 league is made up of 12 teams that include former NBA and international players.
This is your chance to see all the action as it takes place at the London venue this weekend!
All you have to do is enter the competition below and answer the question correctly.
Big 3 Championship 2023 on Capital XTRA, August 2023 – Specific Rules
1. Big 3 Championship (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Wednesday 23rd August 2023 to Friday 25th August 2023 on Capital XTRA. Global is the Promoter and the Prize Provider is Big 3 Championship.
2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.
Details of the Promotion:
- To enter the Promotion, you must go online to the Promotion entry page at https://www.capitalxtra.com/win/, register your details and submit an answer to the multiple-choice question provided.
- Online entry will open at 15.00 on Wednesday 23rd August 2023 and close at 10:00 on Friday 25th August 2023. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.
- On Friday 25th, after the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. Five correct entries will be selected at random and the winning entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via email OR telephone on the telephone number on which you entered. If such winner does not respond within 24 hours from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification email within 24 hours days of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.
- We, the prize provider Big 3 Championship and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.
- In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we and our Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.
Eligibility:
- The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.
- Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.
Prize:
- Five correct winning entrants will each receive one pair of General admission tickets to Big3 Championship 2023 at 02 Arena London.
- You must be available to go to the O2 Arena London on Saturday 26th August. (Please see clauses 16-18)
Prize Terms and Conditions:
- Your tickets will be delivered via O2 arena London’s ticketing app, AXS. If you are a win a pair of the tickets, you must register an account with AXS.
- You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations, and guidance.
- You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).
- If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 18 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.
- Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel to and from the event is not included within the prize.
- The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable
- We are not responsible for any artist cancellation or delay.
- We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.
- We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.
Data Protection:
- Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.
- By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.
- You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Promotion Partner when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partner will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.
- We, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.
- We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.