Win Tickets To The Big 3 Championship

Big 3 Championship. Picture: Client

Answer our question below to be in with a chance to win tickets to the Big 3 Championship at the O2 Arena London on August 26th.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

We're giving you the chance to win tickets to the Big 3 Championship at the O2 Arena London this Saturday on August 26th.

Hosted by legendary rapper Ice Cube, The BIG3 league is made up of 12 teams that include former NBA and international players.

This is your chance to see all the action as it takes place at the London venue this weekend!

All you have to do is enter the competition below and answer the question correctly.