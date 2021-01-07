Win £5,000!

Win £5,000! Picture: istock

Whatever your plans for 2021, you could win a whole load of cash to make it happen!

For your chance to win, answer this question

WHAT’S THE NAME OF THE CELEBRITY CELEBRATING 2021 IN THE IMAGE BELOW?

If you know, text BONUS followed by your answer to 61236

Texts cost £2 + 1 standard network rate message. Lines will close at 10pm on Sunday 28th February 2021. If you text after that your entry won’t count but you may still be charged. 18+ only. Get the full Terms and Conditions here. A bounceback message will confirm your entry into the draw. For troubleshooting, click here