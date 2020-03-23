Win a Samsung tablet with Capital XTRA

23 March 2020, 16:31

Win a Samsung tablet with Capital XTRA
Win a Samsung tablet with Capital XTRA. Picture: Getty

We're giving YOU the chance to win a Samsung Tab A, so you can listen to Capital XTRA wherever you are on Global Player.

Whether you’re relaxing indoors or working from home, we don't want you to miss out, so we're giving you guys the chance to get your hands on this Samsung tablet, and you can keep the music pumping.  

All you need to do is answer one simple question and you could be the proud owner of one the best pieces of new tech out there!

So what are you waiting for? Get involved and turn up the volume by entering here!

