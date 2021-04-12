Win a PureGym membership!

12 April 2021, 06:00

Win a Pure Gym membership!
Win a Pure Gym membership! Picture: PureGym

Fancy winning a 12-month Core membership at your nearest PureGym?

We're giving YOU the chance to win a 12-month Core membership at your nearest PureGym!

One lucky winner will receive a gym membership for one person for PureGym lasting one year, so get ready to smash those fitness goals.

For you chance to win, all you need to do is text in telling us why you deserve to win that membership. To enter, text WIN followed by your reason to 61236 before the lines close at 8:15AM on Monday 12th April.

Full terms and conditions can be found here. Good luck!

