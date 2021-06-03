Win a mega summer prize bundle!

Win a mega summer prize bundle! Picture: Global

Invite your mates round and celebrate an incredible summer of sport!

Ready to kick off your summer of sport in the best way possible?

We’re giving you the chance to win a mega summer prize bundle which includes: £1,000 cash, a 50” 4K TV & sound bar, football and goalposts, £100 takeaway voucher, foosball table and a case of prosecco!

AND all of this will be delivered in time for you to watch the first big game!

For your chance to win, all you have to do is keep listening to Capital XTRA and tell us the artist in the song clips we’ve disguised.

We’ll play a different clip from the artist each day until we do the draw at 8am on Friday 11th June, so be ready to answer your phone in case we call!

To enter, text the word WIN followed by your answer to 61236. Texts cost £2 plus your standard network rate.Lines close at 8am on Friday 11th June. If you text after that you won’t be entered but may still be charged. You need to be 18 or over to enter this competition.

See the full terms and conditions here. Good luck!