Win tickets to the FUJIFILM Instax World B-Boy Championship London 2022!

UK B-Boy Championships World Finals on Capital XTRA, June 2022 – Specific Rules

1. The UK B-Boy Championships World Finals promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Wednesday 22nd June to Friday 24th June 2022 on Capital XTRA. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions. The Promotion Partner is Hootch Events.

Details of the Promotion

3. To enter the Promotion, you must go online to the Promotion entry page at CapitalXTRA.com, register your details on the UK B-Boy Championships World Finals competition page, and submit an answer to the multiple choice question provided.

4. Online entry will open at 10:00 on Wednesday 22nd June and close at 10:00 on Friday 24th June 2022. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. Within one day of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. 50 correct entries will be selected at random and the winning entrants will be contacted by one of our representatives via the telephone number on which you entered. If such winner does not respond to being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and another entrant will be randomly selected.

6. We and the Promotion Partner may publish and publicise your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

7. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that the Promotion Partner may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility

8. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

9. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

Prize & Prize Terms

10. One winning entrant will receive One Pair of General Admission tickets to the UK B-Boy Championships World Finals 2022.

11. The UK B-Boy Championship World Finals 2022 will be on Sunday 26th June 2022 at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.

12. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 24 hours after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

13. Global is not responsible for artist delay or event cancellation.

14. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner.

15. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

16. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

17. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection

Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) and our Promotion Partner as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject, and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us and our Promotion Partner with their personal data.

20. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us and/or our Promotion Partner when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we and/or our Promotion Partner will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy and our Promotion Partner’s Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

21. We, our Promotion Partner and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we and the Promotion Partner will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

22. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

23. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.